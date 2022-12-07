Lions Ready to Take on the ECHL's Best Team

Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his Lions are facing a major challenge this evening at Colisée Vidéotron when the team faces off against the Worcester Railers. The Railers sit atop the league standings with an impressive 33 points after 20 games, and the Massachusetts-based team has only suffered four losses so far this season. Not to be outdone, the Lions are having their best stretch so far this year with seven wins in their last 10 games. And Trois-Rivières will have no lack of motivation, as they'll seek to avenge their 6-3 loss to these same Railers earlier this season. All the pieces are in place for a great game tonight, and don't forget as well that the Lions will be aiming to extend their home-winning streak to six games.

Players to watch

Lions' right-winger Pierrick Dubé is enjoying an excellent start to the season with 7-2-9 totals in just six games. His devastating shot makes him a constant offensive threat as evidenced by his five goals and two assists in his last three games.

The Railers' Reece Newkirk (#37) has had quite the season so far with 18 points after 19 games. He has collected at least one point in his team's last five games, with 3-4-7 totals during that streak.

