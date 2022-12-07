Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 7, 2022
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
Utah Grizzlies at Jacksonville Icemen
December 7, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV
About Tonight's Game: The Icemen continue their four-game homestand tonight as they welcome to the Utah Grizzles. Tonight marks the first ever meeting between the two teams here in Jacksonville and both clubs will meet this Friday and Saturday as well. Jacksonville snapped a four-game skid this past Saturday with a 3-2 overtime victory over Orlando. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are coming off a 4-2 road victory at Idaho on Saturday.
Series History: Tonight marks the first of three meetings this season between the two teams, all will take place this week at Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen lead the All-Time series 2-0-0, following a pair of victories last season at Utah.
About the Icemen: Forward Derek Lodermeier is currently riding a four-game point streak and a three-game goal scoring streak. On Tuesday, Lodermeier was named the ECHL Player of the Week after posting four goals and two assists in three contests last week....The Icemen received a boost on the blue line today as defenseman Jacob Friend returned to the team from the AHL's Manitoba. Friend is expected to play this evening....The Icemen's power play is tied for second in the ECHL at 24.6%.
About the Grizzlies: The Grizzlies are led by Andrew Nielsen's 22 points (4g, 19a). Nielsen recorded two goals and an assist in this past Saturday's 4-2 win at Idaho. Nielsen is also currently riding a five-game point and assists streak....Dakota Rabbe is also riding a five-game point and assists streak as well.....Rookie forward Johnny Walker is tied for second among rookies with four power play goals.
Tonight's Promotion & Upcoming Home Games
Tonight! Fans can enjoy $2 beer & wine specials!
Friday, December 9 vs. Utah, 7:00 p.m. - Aquaman Night! Icemen will wear Aquaman themed jerseys!
Saturday, December 10 vs. Utah, 7:00 p.m. - Puck & Paws, bring your dog to the game! For more information visit. www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.
