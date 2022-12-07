Toledo Registers 20 More Shots Than Kalamazoo in Home Loss

TOLEDO, OHIO - Despite a 36-16 shots advantage over the Kalamazoo Wings this morning, the Walleye defense experienced a series of breakdowns in the 6-1 loss.

This was the second of three Wednesday morning games the Walleye have on their schedule this season. With a total attendance of 7,478, this marks the 5th sellout of the year for Toledo who is currently first in average home attendance for all of the ECHL.

Sebastian Cossa earned his 14th Walleye start this morning while Kalamazoo's Pavel Cajan got his second with both of them being against Toledo. It was looking like there would be a scoreless first period until Justin Taylor got the Wings on the board early in the 16th minute. The K-Wings established momentum quickly as Darby Llewellyn made it a two-goal game for the visitors a minute later.

The Walleye opened the scoring in the second as Brett Boeing tipped a Ryan Lowney shot from the point to get his first of the season. Mitchell Heard recorded the second assist.

The first penalty of the game came at the 4:35 mark against Kalamazoo's Marc Gatcomb for interference, but the Wings secured the penalty kill. On the first Kalamazoo shot of the second, Mason McCarty sent the puck over the shoulder of Cossa to put the Wings up 3-1 at 7:50.

The Walleye continued to register plenty of shots on goal, but they couldn't find a way to get them to the back of the net. Kalamazoo's fourth and fifth goals came in under a minute as Max Humitz scored at 17:23 and Mason McCarty netted his second of the game at 18:02.

Walleye netminder John Lethemon replaced Sebastian Cossa to start the third period. Kalamazoo's Darby Llewellyn received a slashing minor just under two minutes in to give Toledo their second power play of the game. Despite registering four shots on the man advantage, the Wings were able to get another penalty kill under their belt.

The first K-Wings power play came just over five minutes in as Sam Craggs headed to the box for high-sticking. Mason McCarty earned a hattrick on the power play goal just ten seconds later. The last Walleye penalty went to Mitchell Heard for hooking. His day came to an end moments later as a misconduct was added.

Each team saw two power plays in today's matchup, but the Wings were able to capitalize and get a goal on one of them. Toledo outshot Kalamazoo by 20 shots, including the advantage in each period, but the Wings took their third win in four games against the Walleye so far this year.

Up Next:

The only road game for the Walleye this weekend will take place on Friday night in Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m.

