ECHL Transactions - December 7

December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 7, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Josh Victor, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Wayne Letourneau, D activated from reserve

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Belleville

Add Chad Butcher, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matt Cairns, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Darren, Brady, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Iowa:

Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Friend, D returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Charles Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve

Delete Paul McAvoy, F suspended by team

Kansas City:

Add David Cotton, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Newfoundland:

Add Dilan Peters, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brett Ouderkirk, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Jack Dougherty, D loaned to Belleville

Savannah:

Add Brennan Blaszczak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jason Horvath, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chrystopher Collin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Matt Alfaro, F assigned by Abbotsford

Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve

Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh McKechney, F traded to Greenville

Wichita:

Delete Alex Peters, D ECHL playing rights traded to Fort Wayne [12/6]

Worcester:

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.