ECHL Transactions - December 7
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 7, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Josh Victor, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Wayne Letourneau, D activated from reserve
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Belleville
Add Chad Butcher, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Matt Cairns, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Ontario
Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Darren, Brady, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Iowa:
Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Friend, D returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Charles Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve
Delete Paul McAvoy, F suspended by team
Kansas City:
Add David Cotton, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Newfoundland:
Add Dilan Peters, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brett Ouderkirk, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Jack Dougherty, D loaned to Belleville
Savannah:
Add Brennan Blaszczak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jason Horvath, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chrystopher Collin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Matt Alfaro, F assigned by Abbotsford
Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve
Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve
Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh McKechney, F traded to Greenville
Wichita:
Delete Alex Peters, D ECHL playing rights traded to Fort Wayne [12/6]
Worcester:
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG
