Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Darren Brady has signed a PTO with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.
Brady, 26, signed his first PTO of the season with San Jose on Nov. 29. and played a pair of games with the Barracuda before being released on Dec. 1. He has tallied three assists in 10 games this season and is tied for first in the ECHL with a +20 rating. The 6-foot, 200lb right-handed shout defender was named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November after posting a league-best plus-minus rating of +17 in just eight games.
In three pro seasons, he has accumulated 39 points (7G, 32A) in 107 career games which includes 95 ECHL games. Brady skated in his 100th professional game on Nov. 20, 2022.
Prior to professional hockey, he played four seasons at RIT from 2016-20 accumulating 36 points (10G, 26A) in 135 career games serving as captain during his senior season in 2019-20.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022
- Komets Acquire Rights for Defenseman Alex Peters - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- Thunder Deals Peters to Fort Wayne for Future, Cash Considerations - Wichita Thunder
- Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Receive Defenseman Olivier Leblanc from Monsters (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings Pour It on Walleye Behind McCarty Hat Trick - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Registers 20 More Shots Than Kalamazoo in Home Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 7, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Showdown in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Face Reading, Along with Several Roster Moves - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night in January - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Ready to Take on the ECHL's Best Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Go to Greenville to Start Three Game Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Defenseman Jack Dougherty Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Roll into Home Series vs. Allen on Four-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 8
- Steelheads' Win Streak Ends at Seven Games in 4-2 Loss vs. Utah
- Steelheads Collect Seventh Straight Win With 5-4 Victory Over Utah
- Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month