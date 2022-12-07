Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda

December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Darren Brady has signed a PTO with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Brady, 26, signed his first PTO of the season with San Jose on Nov. 29. and played a pair of games with the Barracuda before being released on Dec. 1. He has tallied three assists in 10 games this season and is tied for first in the ECHL with a +20 rating. The 6-foot, 200lb right-handed shout defender was named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November after posting a league-best plus-minus rating of +17 in just eight games.

In three pro seasons, he has accumulated 39 points (7G, 32A) in 107 career games which includes 95 ECHL games. Brady skated in his 100th professional game on Nov. 20, 2022.

Prior to professional hockey, he played four seasons at RIT from 2016-20 accumulating 36 points (10G, 26A) in 135 career games serving as captain during his senior season in 2019-20.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.