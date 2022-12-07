Pavlychev Ties Game in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall in Overtime to Florida

GREENVILLE, SC - Despite a late tying goal from Nikita Pavlychev, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 3-2 in overtime to the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

In the opening minute of the game, Florida's Cam Morrison's shot caught the post and kicked away from the Greenville net, before Greenville's Brannon McManus fired a shot off the glove of Florida's Cam Johnson, as the two stayed scoreless in the first minute. As the early excitement settled, the Swamp Rabbits and the Everblades headed to the intermission scoreless.

As the second began, the Swamp Rabbits scored the opening goal, as Carter Souch slid the puck to Justin Nachbaur for the 1-0 lead at 4:08. The Everblades responded at 12:46, as Oliver Chau leveled the game with a shot from the wing, before James McEwan gave Florida the 2-1 lead.

In the third, after Florida's Kyle Neuber was ejected for a mid-period sucker-punch, the Swamp Rabbits scored on the major power-play, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his team-leading 13th of the season.

With the game tied, the two sides headed to Overtime, and the Everblades captured the victory as Jake Smith scored a drag-shot for the win.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-6-4-0 while the Everblades improve to 12-3-2-1.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday to take on the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

