Blades Go to Greenville to Start Three Game Road Trip
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
GREENVILLE, SC. - The Florida Everblades begin a three-game road trip in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The South Division rivals have played two games against each other this season, with both teams picking up a win. Greenville won the first match 3-2 in OT on November 12 before Florida responded with a 3-1 victory on November 13.
Florida is coming into the trip off back-to-back wins over the Kalamazoo Wings, in which they only gave up one goal through the two matches. The Everblades have picked up at least a point in their last seven games.
Greenville, meanwhile, had a four-game winning streak broken on Saturday against the Atlanta Gladiators. Florida needs to prepare for a tight game - the Swamp Rabbits' last four games have been one-goal affairs.
Florida will be without Dominic Franco, Xavier Cormier, and Robert Calisti as all three were recalled to the Charlotte Checkers earlier this week.
