Thunder Deals Peters to Fort Wayne for Future, Cash Considerations
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon that the team has dealt the ECHL playing rights for defenseman Alex Peters to the Fort Wayne Komets for future and cash considerations.
Peters, 26, signed an AHL deal this past offseason with the Bakersfield Condors. A native of Blyth, Ontario, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner has appeared in 13 games this year for Bakersfield.
He served as the Thunder captain last season. Peters signed with the Thunder during the 2020-21 season. In 64 games in Thunder blue, he tallied 34 points (11g, 23a).
Wichita heads on the road for five-straight starting on Thursday night in the Black Hills against Rapid City.
The holidays are coming fast. Take care of the Thunder fan in your life with one of our three great options for the holidays. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022
- Komets Acquire Rights for Defenseman Alex Peters - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- Thunder Deals Peters to Fort Wayne for Future, Cash Considerations - Wichita Thunder
- Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Receive Defenseman Olivier Leblanc from Monsters (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings Pour It on Walleye Behind McCarty Hat Trick - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Registers 20 More Shots Than Kalamazoo in Home Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 7, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Showdown in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Face Reading, Along with Several Roster Moves - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night in January - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Ready to Take on the ECHL's Best Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Go to Greenville to Start Three Game Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Defenseman Jack Dougherty Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Roll into Home Series vs. Allen on Four-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.