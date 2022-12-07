Thunder Deals Peters to Fort Wayne for Future, Cash Considerations

December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon that the team has dealt the ECHL playing rights for defenseman Alex Peters to the Fort Wayne Komets for future and cash considerations.

Peters, 26, signed an AHL deal this past offseason with the Bakersfield Condors. A native of Blyth, Ontario, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner has appeared in 13 games this year for Bakersfield.

He served as the Thunder captain last season. Peters signed with the Thunder during the 2020-21 season. In 64 games in Thunder blue, he tallied 34 points (11g, 23a).

Wichita heads on the road for five-straight starting on Thursday night in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

The holidays are coming fast. Take care of the Thunder fan in your life with one of our three great options for the holidays. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.