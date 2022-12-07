Newton, Gerard Lead Royals Over Americans In Series Opener, 5-2
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Allen Americans, 5-2, Wednesday, December 7th at Santander Arena. The Royals improved to 12-5-1 with their fifth consecutive win courtesy of multi-point games from forwards Max Newton (2 G, 1 A) and Charlie Gerard (1 G, 2 A). Pat Nagle earned the win in his return to Reading as he saved 23 of 25 shots faced for his fourth-straight win as a Royal (4-2-0). Americans goalie Logan Flodell saved 27 of 32 shots faced and suffered his fifth consecutive loss with Allen (1-5-0).
Both clubs each notched a pair of goals in the first period for a tie score after 20 minutes, 2-2. Max Newton scored the game's opening goal 80 seconds into regulation before Allen answered back with back-to-back goals in less than two minutes. Hank Crone and Jack Combs contributed on each goal. Crone scored the first goal for Allen with the lone assist being earned by Combs 7:11 into the period. Crone returned the favor with the assist on Combs' team leading 11th goal of the season to give Allen their first lead of the game.
Gerard netted his fourth goal of the season to even the score heading into the first intermission. A two-goal second period for Reading extended the Royals lead to two goals while Nagle commanded the Royals net with saves on all 16 shots he faced in the final two periods of play.
Mason Millman scored the game winning goal with a one-time blast to cap off an odd-man rush into Allen's zone with alternate captain Trey Bradley. Bradley earned his team leading 13th assist on Millman's second game winning goal of the season.
Paliani scored Reading's insurance goal six minutes into the second period on a breakaway. Nagle connected with Brendan Hoffmann in the neutral zone which allowed the rookie forward to quickly thread the puck up ice to Paliani as he entered Allen's zone. Paliani kicked the puck to himself with his right skate, settled the puck in stride to the net, and dangled with the backhand before cutting to his forehand to score his third goal of the season.
Reading held Allen to five shots in the second period, and killed off all six penalties charged on them in the game. Reading's power play was held scoreless for the first time in five games (0/2) but lacked a necessity for conversions on the power play in the commanding victory. Reading held strong play at even strength as well as killed off over a minute of a 5-on-3 penalties charged to Gerard and Millman in the third period.
Newton scored his second goal for his third point in the game 6:10 into the third period on a loose puck in Allen's crease. Amidst a scrum of five skaters battling around Flodell's crease, Newton tapped home the loose puck to earn his team leading fifth multi-goal game and eighth multi-point game of the season.
