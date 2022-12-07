Icemen Defeats Grizzlies 5-2

Jacksonville, Florida - The Jacksonville Icemen got goals from 3 different former Grizzlies skaters and Parker Gahagen saved 27 of 29 as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 on a Wednesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Hunter Skinner gave Jacksonville a 1-0 lead 3:02 in. It was scored 8 seconds into a power play. Jacksonville led 1-0 after 1 period. Luke Martin extended the Jacksonville lead 16:34 into the second frame. Zach Jordan scored shorthanded 18:33 in as the Icemen took a 3-0 lead. Utah's Tyler Penner scored a power play goal with 44 seconds left in the second period. Jacksonville led 3-1 after 2 periods.

Utah's Neil Robinson scored 22 seconds into the third period. Jacksonville's Travis Howe scored on a rebound out in front 9:47 into the third to extend the Icemen lead. Howe scored his 2nd of the night on an empty netter with 17 seconds left.

Jacksonville outshot Utah 38 to 29 in the contest. Jacksonville went 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 4.

3 stars

1. Zach Jordan (Jacksonville) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Luke Martin (Jacksonville) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Travis Howe (Jacksonville) - 2 goals, +2, 2 shots.

