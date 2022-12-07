Royals Roll into Home Series vs. Allen on Four-Game Win Streak

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series against the Allen Americans tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tonight's game is the 6-1-0 Night promotional game. Enjoy ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10) and $5 Buy One, Get One tickets for students with a valid .edu e-mail address! College students ONLY pay service fees for ticket.

Food and drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to 11-5-1 on the season after defeating Norfolk in their previous game, 4-1, on Saturday, December 3rd at Santander Arena. Multi-point games for Charlie Gerard (1 G, 1 A), Shane Sellar (2 A) and Mason Millman (2 A) contributed to Reading's sweep over the Admirals in the two-game series.

The Royals hoist an all-time record of 4-0-1 against Allen with all five matchups coming in the 2018-19 season. The Americans, along with six other teams, joined the ECHL in 2015 after previously competing in the Central Hockey League (CHL). Allen won the 2015 Kelly Cup Championship their inaugural season in the league.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .676 win percentage. Reading has two games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester and Newfoundland rank first and second respectively in both the North Division and Eastern Conference standings. The Railers boast a 16-3-1-0 record and .825 win percentage. The Growlers won their series finale against the Railers on Sunday, Dec. 4th to improve to 14-5-1-0 (.725 win percentage). Behind Reading, Maine and Trois-Rivières rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .353 win percentage. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with two wins in 20 games this season.

Allen holds a 5-11-1-0 record and enter the series on a six-game losing streak. The Americans were swept in their previous series against Rapid City at home. Forwards Hank Crone (21) and Jack Combs (20) rank first and second on the team in points respectively. Combs leads the Americans in goals (10) while Crone fronts the team in assists (12).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against the Admirals:

Milestones:

Forward Kamerin Nault scored his first goal as a Royal.

Nault's four points (1 G, 3 A) led the Royals in scoring in the series vs. Norfolk.

Defenseman Adrien Beraldo skated in his 50th ECHL/Pro career game.

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 3 A).

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Forwards Devon Paliani, Jacob Gacuher and Brendan Hoffmann are each on two-game point streaks (1 G, 1 A).

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for sixth in the league in points, leads all rookies in points (22).

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (50), tied for first in fighting majors (4).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

