Americans Fall to the Royals 5-2
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Reading, PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), blew a 2-1 first period lead, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Reading Royals on Wednesday night.
First period goals from Hank Crone (10) and Jack Combs gave the Americans a brief lead. The Royals had plans of their own, scoring four unanswered goals handing the Americans their seventh straight loss.
The Americans had their opportunities with six power play chances but were unable to cash in going 0-for-6 with the man advantage.
The Royals were led by rookie forward Max Newton who scored two goals and added an assist. He leads all rookies in scoring with 25 points. Hank Crone is second amongst all rookies with 23 points (10 goals and 13 assists).
Logan Flodell made his second straight start stopping 27 of 32 Reading shots. The Senators prospect dropped to 1-5 on the year with 3.71 goals against average.
The Americans dropped to 1-5 lifetime against the Royals and 1-4 at Santander Arena. Game 2 of the three-game series against the Royals is on Friday night at 6:00 pm CST.
Three Stars:
1. REA - M. Newton
2. REA - C. Gerard
3. REA - S. Sellar
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Logan Flodell in action
