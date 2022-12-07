K-Wings Receive Defenseman Olivier Leblanc from Monsters (AHL)

December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have loaned defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to the team.

LeBlanc, 26, has played three games with the Monsters this season. The K-Wings alternate captain has scored one goal, notched three assists, and is plus-1 with four penalty minutes in eight games played for the K-Wings this season.

Up next, the K-Wings and Walleye run it back for the home half of a home-and-home series on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

It's also Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Bronson. Make sure to bring your teddies to launch on the ice after the K-Wings' first goal, and stick around for $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.