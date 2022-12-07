Icemen Open Week with 5-2 Win Over Grizzlies
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL- Travis scored twice, while defenseman Hunter Skinner and Luke Martin each scored to guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 5-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies Wednesday night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Icemen got off to a decent start in the first period as they held the early momentum playing in front of their home crowd. The Icemen had the first powerplay of the contest, and made the Grizzlies pay, as Hunter Skinner wristed a shot from the top of the faceoff dot to give the Icemen the early lead.
Following the goal, there was a lot of back-and-forth play as each team had some offensive zone pressure and chances. Jacksonville had another late powerplay, but they were unable to convert on their second man advantage. After 20 minutes of play, the Icemen lead 1-0 while leading in shots on goal 8-7.
The Icemen came out with more jump in the second frame. The Icemen had the majority of the offensive zone pressure while out chancing the Grizzlies by a large margin. Jacksonville had two penalty kills about halfway through the period, both of which they were able to kill off as Parker Gahagen and the defense came up big.
The Icemen added another tally late in the period as Luke Martin wristed a shot from the slot and scored against his old club to make it a 2-0 Jacksonville advantage.
Moments later, the Icemen went back to the penalty kill and were able to score a shorthanded goal as Zach Jordan buried it to take a three-goal lead.
Moments later on the same penalty kill, the Grizzlies added one late as Penner scored to cut their deficit to two goals after 40 minutes of play.
The Grizzlies scored just 22 seconds in the period as Robinson buried it to cut their deficit to one goal.
Moments later, the Icemen's Travis Howe increased the Icemen lead as he followed up and buried the rebound from Ben Hawerchuk's shot.
Utah would pull their goaltender late to try and get themselves back in the game, but Travis Howe added his second of the game to seal the deal for Jacksonville. The Icemen won 5-2 while outshooting the Grizzlies 38-29.
The Icemen host the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, December 9th at 7pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022
- Newton, Gerard Lead Royals Over Americans In Series Opener, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall to the Royals 5-2 - Allen Americans
- Worcester Wraps Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Open Week with 5-2 Win Over Grizzlies - Jacksonville Icemen
- Pavlychev Ties Game in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall in Overtime to Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Clones Score Late, Win 12 of First 18 Through First Quarter of Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Icemen Defeats Grizzlies 5-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Smith's Overtime Goal Tops Greenville, 3-2 - Florida Everblades
- Puck Luck Lifts Cyclones, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Drop Series Opener to Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Down Admirals, 4-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Hurdle Heartlanders 4-3 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Iowa Bags Another Point at Newfoundland, 4-3 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Acquire Rights for Defenseman Alex Peters - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- Thunder Deals Peters to Fort Wayne for Future, Cash Considerations - Wichita Thunder
- Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Receive Defenseman Olivier Leblanc from Monsters (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings Pour It on Walleye Behind McCarty Hat Trick - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Registers 20 More Shots Than Kalamazoo in Home Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 7, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Showdown in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Face Reading, Along with Several Roster Moves - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night in January - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Ready to Take on the ECHL's Best Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Go to Greenville to Start Three Game Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Defenseman Jack Dougherty Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Roll into Home Series vs. Allen on Four-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.