Growlers Hurdle Heartlanders 4-3 in OT
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers opened their series with the Iowa Heartlanders on an exciting note in a 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Pavel Gogolev secured the second point and the victory for Newfoundland with 50 seconds left in overtime with a powerplay blast to take home a 4-3 Growlers win.
These two square off once again on Friday night at 7 pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - P. Gogolev
2. NFL - T. Skirving
3. IA - C. Stallard
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022
- Puck Luck Lifts Cyclones, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Drop Series Opener to Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Down Admirals, 4-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Hurdle Heartlanders 4-3 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Iowa Bags Another Point at Newfoundland, 4-3 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Acquire Rights for Defenseman Alex Peters - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- Thunder Deals Peters to Fort Wayne for Future, Cash Considerations - Wichita Thunder
- Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Receive Defenseman Olivier Leblanc from Monsters (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings Pour It on Walleye Behind McCarty Hat Trick - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Registers 20 More Shots Than Kalamazoo in Home Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 7, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Showdown in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Face Reading, Along with Several Roster Moves - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night in January - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Ready to Take on the ECHL's Best Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Go to Greenville to Start Three Game Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Defenseman Jack Dougherty Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Roll into Home Series vs. Allen on Four-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.