Growlers Hurdle Heartlanders 4-3 in OT

The Newfoundland Growlers opened their series with the Iowa Heartlanders on an exciting note in a 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Pavel Gogolev secured the second point and the victory for Newfoundland with 50 seconds left in overtime with a powerplay blast to take home a 4-3 Growlers win.

These two square off once again on Friday night at 7 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - P. Gogolev

2. NFL - T. Skirving

3. IA - C. Stallard

