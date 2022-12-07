Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced on Wednesday that Rear Admiral (retired) Charles "Chip" Rock will be the Keynote Speaker for the 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk.
The event takes place on Monday, Jan. 16 at 12:00 p.m. at the at the Hilton Norfolk The Main, the Official Host Hotel of the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic and will see Mark Bernard, Scott Bertoli, Victor Gervais and Dana Heinze officially enshrined as the 15th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame.
Rear Admiral (retired) Charles "Chip" Rock is a native of upstate New York. He was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program at Texas A & M University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering. Rock holds a master's degree in national security strategy from the National War College.
He retired from the Navy in 2022 after 35 years, serving much of his career at sea and overseas. His last assignment was as Commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, providing direct support to the Navy's operational forces and their families. His specialties include budget development, public-private partnerships, community and public relations, climate resiliency, environmental conservation, energy, and defense policy. He has a passion for supporting non-profit organizations that focus on helping the under-served.
In this year's All-Star event, four teams competing in a 3-on-3 tournament that features rally scoring for the top spot. The Destroyers and Cruisers will be two teams made up of the host Norfolk Admirals roster. They will face off against two additional teams comprised of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conferences. A total of 10 players-five forwards, four defensemen, and a goaltender-will make up each of the four teams.
The 2023 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between rounds of the tournament with results counting towards the cumulative score.
Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare are on sale now. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit. ECHL.com/allstar.
