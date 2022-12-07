Admirals Drop Series Opener to Adirondack
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Adirondack Thunder, 4-2 on Wednesday night.
GAME STORY
After an evenly matched first period that saw the Admirals put 13 shots on goal, the game was tied at zero heading into the first intermission. The Admirals quickly broke the tie in the second intermission getting the first goal of the night from Tanner Schachle. Adirondack quickly retook momentum scoring two goals in 27 seconds from Nick Rivera and Patrick Grasso to take the lead. Callum Fryer committed a hooking penalty that set up an Admirals penalty kill in the second period. Todd Burgess found Brett Ouderkirk who registered his first goal as an Admiral and the first short-handed goal of the year. It was the first short-handed goal for Norfolk since April 3rd, dating back to last year. The Admirals would go on the penalty kill with 10 seconds to go in the period and Adirondack capitalized, getting a goal from Grant Jozefek with just five seconds to go. The Thunder scored the only goal of the third period and would go on to win, 4-2.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Tanner Schachle - With the first goal of the night, Schachle got his first goal as an Admiral tonight. He scored three goals last season as a member of the Rapid City Rush
Brett Ouderkirk - With his tying goal in the second, Ouderkirk scored his first ECHL goal and the first short-handed goal of the season for the Admirals
LOOKING AHEAD
Norfolk is back in action this weekend when they take on Adirondack both Saturday and Sunday.
