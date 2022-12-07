Iowa Bags Another Point at Newfoundland, 4-3 OTL

St. John's, NL - The Iowa Heartlanders have points in eight of their last ten games, picking up another in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Newfoundland Growlers Wednesday at Mary Brown's Centre. Pavel Gogolev won it on the power play for Newfoundland with 48.9 seconds to go in OT, one of three man-up markers the Growlers scored. Iowa out shot Newfoundland, 38-27.

Tommy Parrottino started the scoring in the first at 3:36. Setting up at the net front, he waited for defenseman Matt Murphy to shoot it and Parrottino struck it with his stick for a redirect in, his fifth career goal. Murphy then factored in with a secondary assist for a two-point period. He earned the secondary assist on Zach White's second of the season. White tapped in the puck at the left post for his first goal since Oct. 22. Cole Stallard had the primary helper.

Newfoundland's Todd Skirving scored a power-play goal with 1:52 left in the first to make it 2-1 after one. Michael Joyaux tied the game at the 6:38 of the second on the man up.

Iowa restored a lead off a Newfoundland turnover later in the middle period. First, Iowa came on the forecheck and batted the puck to Cole Stallard high slot. Suddenly alone, Stallard drifted right and sniped top shelf over the blocker to make it 3-2 Landers. Michael Pastujov garnered the lone assist.

In the third, Newfoundland tied the game with seven minutes to go out of a net-front scramble and then won it with 49.8 seconds to go in the extra session.

Hunter Jones made 23 saves in the overtime loss. Luke Cavallin bested Iowa with 35 stops, his ninth win of the season.

The Heartlanders have two more games against the Growlers on Fri., Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. CT and Sat., Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

