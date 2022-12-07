Iowa Bags Another Point at Newfoundland, 4-3 OTL
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
St. John's, NL - The Iowa Heartlanders have points in eight of their last ten games, picking up another in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Newfoundland Growlers Wednesday at Mary Brown's Centre. Pavel Gogolev won it on the power play for Newfoundland with 48.9 seconds to go in OT, one of three man-up markers the Growlers scored. Iowa out shot Newfoundland, 38-27.
Tommy Parrottino started the scoring in the first at 3:36. Setting up at the net front, he waited for defenseman Matt Murphy to shoot it and Parrottino struck it with his stick for a redirect in, his fifth career goal. Murphy then factored in with a secondary assist for a two-point period. He earned the secondary assist on Zach White's second of the season. White tapped in the puck at the left post for his first goal since Oct. 22. Cole Stallard had the primary helper.
Newfoundland's Todd Skirving scored a power-play goal with 1:52 left in the first to make it 2-1 after one. Michael Joyaux tied the game at the 6:38 of the second on the man up.
Iowa restored a lead off a Newfoundland turnover later in the middle period. First, Iowa came on the forecheck and batted the puck to Cole Stallard high slot. Suddenly alone, Stallard drifted right and sniped top shelf over the blocker to make it 3-2 Landers. Michael Pastujov garnered the lone assist.
In the third, Newfoundland tied the game with seven minutes to go out of a net-front scramble and then won it with 49.8 seconds to go in the extra session.
Hunter Jones made 23 saves in the overtime loss. Luke Cavallin bested Iowa with 35 stops, his ninth win of the season.
The Heartlanders have two more games against the Growlers on Fri., Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. CT and Sat., Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. CT.
View the Heartlanders' full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
The Heartlanders are next at home to take on Kalamazoo for the club's only three home games in December. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10:35 AM, the Heartlanders host their first-ever Field Trip Day, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The game features an educational component for participating school districts to enhance school curriculums. Fans are also welcome to come to the game by contacting the Heartlanders ticket office.
On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:05 p.m., it's the first Rose Friday of the season as the Heartlanders will show off their rose alternate jerseys against the Wings in a contest presented by Mercy Iowa City. The game features a Player Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission (first 500 fans receive a trading card pack).
On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, the Heartlanders are back for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice after the first Heartlanders goal. The bears that are thrown on the ice will be donated to Toys For Tots for families in need this holiday season. Also wear your ugly sweater for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. The Heartlanders will give out Fanbangos courtesy of Steindler for all fans in attendance.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022
- Iowa Bags Another Point at Newfoundland, 4-3 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Acquire Rights for Defenseman Alex Peters - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- Thunder Deals Peters to Fort Wayne for Future, Cash Considerations - Wichita Thunder
- Darren Brady Signs Second PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Receive Defenseman Olivier Leblanc from Monsters (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings Pour It on Walleye Behind McCarty Hat Trick - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Registers 20 More Shots Than Kalamazoo in Home Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 7, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Showdown in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Face Reading, Along with Several Roster Moves - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night in January - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Ready to Take on the ECHL's Best Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Go to Greenville to Start Three Game Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Defenseman Jack Dougherty Signs PTO with Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Roll into Home Series vs. Allen on Four-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.