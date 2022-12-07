Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm)

December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-6-3-0) vs. Florida Everblades (11-3-2-1)

December 7, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #19

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Kevin Corbett [37], Riley Brace [4]

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo [81], Brady Fagan [89]

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (1-1-0-0) Home: (1-1-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 13, 2022 - Greenville 1 vs Florida 3

Next Meeting:

January 4, 2022 - Greenville at Florida

All-Time Record:

(53-55-8)

QUICK BITS

TWO OUTTA THREE AINT BAD:

Greenville was feeling right at home inside The Well last weekend, as they captured a Thursday night win over Jacksonville and a Friday night victory over Atlanta. Atlanta wasn't leaving Greenville without a split of the points, derailing the Swamp Rabbits in their quest for a fifth straight win. A pair of second-period goals from the Gladiators put the Rabbits in a hole, but Greenville battled back with a pair of goals of their own in the third period. The downside? A Gladiators shorthanded goal in-between the two goals, to down the Rabbits 3-2 on Saturday night. Captain Frank Hora picked up his first goal of the season, while Tanner Eberle netted a shorthanded goal, his second tally in three games back in the Rabbits lineup.

SCOUTING THE EVERBLADES:

They say that "Defense wins championships," and the defending champions have posted a lockdown defense yet again. Florida enters Wednesday's game off the back of a pair of wins over non-divisional Kalamazoo, 4-1 and 3-0. The Everblades have allowed four goals just four times this season, a high-water mark that has yet been topped. Florida lives by even-strength hockey with 43 of its 54 total goals coming in even-strength scenarios and an additional 4 coming in shorthanded situations. Cam Johnson, who the Swamp Rabbits have struggled against from last season into this campaign, has posted strong numbers behind an impressive 7-win total to start the season.

SOMETHING'S BREWING:

Greenville's power-play has been a tale of ups and downs through first quarter of the season, sinking to the depths of the league standing and rising to above the median. The Rabbits have overturned early struggles on the man-advantage to post a respectable 18.3% mark through 18 games. On home ice, the power-play finds its self landing at 14th in the ECHL at 19.1%. Of the team's 13 power-play goals this season, 9 of them have occurred inside The Well.

HOP ON THE TREND:

Alex Ierullo has been posting multi-point games in bulk throughout the first quarter of the season. On 7 different ocassions, Ierullo has recorded a multi-point performance, and each time he does, the Swamp Rabbits have come away victories. The rookie forward has scored at least a point in 8 of the Rabbits' 9 wins this season, with the lone exception being a 3-2 win over Norfolk on October 23.

BACK WHERE HE LEFT OFF:

In 3 games back after missing 8 straight with injury, Tanner Eberle has recorded a pair of goals and generated an aggressive and hard-hitting offensive unit for the Swamp Rabbits. His 7 points (6g, 1a) this season have closed him in on 100 career ECHL points, with his next point being his 90th.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Rabbits have a weekend home-and-home on the slate for Friday and Saturday, as they travel to Charleston to take on the Stingrays before their in-state rivals reverse the trip the following night. The Stingrays offense, which is 5th best in the league, will look to avenge a 9-3 blowout at the hands of the Rabbits back in November.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.