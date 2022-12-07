Americans Face Reading, Along with Several Roster Moves

Reading, PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series tonight in Reading against the Royals.

The Americans will have several changes to their roster upcoming. Allen traded for defenseman Dalton Gally on Tuesday, acquired from the Maine Mariners, along with the rights to forward Bailey Conger. Gally was traded to Maine from Kansas City on Tuesday, and then sent to Allen. In nine games with the Mavericks this season Gally had two points. The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenseman Zach Massicotte to the Americans from their AHL affiliate in Belleville. In eight games with Allen this season, Massicotte had four points. Look for a couple of other player announcements coming soon.

The Americans open their series in Reading tonight. The Americans have dropped six straight games. Allen is 1-4-0 lifetime against the Royals. The only Allen victory came on February 17th of 2018. David Makowski had the game winning goal in overtime to give the Americans a 5-4 victory. Kyle Hayton made the start and earned the win that afternoon.

Allen will be without forward Colton Hargrove on the upcoming trip. He's dealing with a lower body injury. Nick Albano remains in the AHL with Belleville. Mikael Robidoux continues to serve his lengthy suspension, with Spencer Asuchak, Stephen Bayliss, and Justin Young still on injured reserve.

Game time tonight in Reading is 6:00 pm CST. Game 2 of the series is on Friday night, with the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. The Americans next home game is on Friday, December 16th against Wichita.

