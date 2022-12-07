Smith's Overtime Goal Tops Greenville, 3-2
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jake Smith scored at 4:27 of overtime to propel the Florida Everblades to a 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for three goals in the second frame. Greenville's Justin Nachbaur struck 4:10 into the period, staking the Swamp Rabbits to a 1-0 lead. The home team's lead would be short-lived as Oliver Chau's sixth goal of the year knotted the contest at 1-1 at the 12:18 mark, while James McEwan put the Blades ahead 2-1 just 14 seconds ahead of the second intermission.
Greenville's Nikita Pavlychev knotted the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal at 8:50 of the third period that closed out the scoring in regulation time.
Both teams registered 34 shots on goal. For the Everblades (12-3-2-1), Cam Johnson registered 32 saves and picked up his eighth win of the season. Chase Perry made 31 saves and suffered the loss for Greenville (9-6-4-0).
The Everblades will be back at it with two games in Savannah on Thursday and Friday. Puck drop against the Ghost Pirates is slated for 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
BOX SCORE HIGHLIGHTS
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
No Scoring
2nd Period
4:10 Greenville J. Nachbaur 2 (C. Souch)
12:17 Florida O. Chau 6 (J. McEwan, L. Mattson)
19:46 Florida J. McEwan 1 (C. Moberg)
3rd Period
8:50 Greenville N. Pavlychev 13 PP (B. McManus, A. Ierullo)
Overtime
4:27 Florida J. Smith 7 (J. Pendenza, S. Leblanc)
GOALTENDERS
Florida - Cam Johnson, 28 Saves
Greenville - Chase Perry, 30 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Florida 34, Greenville 34
Power Plays - Florida 0-2, Greenville 1-1
Shorthanded Goals - Florida 0, Greenville 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Florida 3 (17), Greenville 3 (9)
NEWS AND NOTES
With the victory, the Everblades improved to 2-0-1-0 against Greenville, previously picking up a 3-1 victory on November 13 that avenged a 3-2 overtime loss the previous night.
The Everblades have earned at least one point in eight straight games, posting a 6-0-1-1 mark and capturing 14 of a possible 16 points in that stretch. Away from Hertz Arena, Florida sports a 5-2-2-1 record this season, including a 4-0-2-1 mark in the team's last seven road games, good for 11 of a possible 14 points.
For the third time in three meetings between the South Division rivals, Greenville scored the first goal of the game, but each time the Swamp Rabbits claimed a 1-0 lead, the Everblades responded with multiple goals.
Oliver Chau moved into a tie for the team lead with his sixth goal of the season, matching Robert Calisti who was recalled by Charlotte of the AHL on Tuesday
James McEwan had a memorable Everblades debut, picking up two points in a busy second period. The talented newcomer assisted on Chau's goal and potted a goal of his own in the final moments.
In addition to sporting a six-game unbeaten streak (4-0-1-1), Cam Johnson is unbeaten in all five road starts he has made this season, posting a 2-0-2-1 mark away from Hertz Arena.
Joe Pendenza tallied an assist for the third straight game.
Jake Smith has picked up a point in each of his four games in an Everblades uniform (3 G, 1 A).
Leif Mattson returned to the lineup for the first time since November 26 and promptly picked up his third helper in his last three appearances.
Cole Moberg's assist on McEwan's goal was his second helper in three games.
NEXT GAME
The Everblades' three-in-three road trip continues with the first of two games versus Savannah Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. Florida has a win in the only previous matchup with the Ghost Pirates, earning a 3-2 overtime win on Nov. 10. The teams will also faceoff Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
After the road trip concludes, the Everblades will return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a 7:30 contest against the Orlando Solar Bears, the first of three matchups between the teams in an eight-day stretch. The Wednesday night battle will feature the popular Hump Day Deals with $3.00 Bud Light drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. With a college ID, enjoy discounted tickets by placing your order HERE.
