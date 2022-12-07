Komets Acquire Rights for Defenseman Alex Peters
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have traded with Wichita for the rights to defenseman Alex Peters. The Thunder will receive cash and future considerations. Peters played 13 games with Bakersfield of the AHL and has been loaned to the Komets. The team returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Report Card Night this Saturday.
Peters, 26, played parts of the last two seasons with the Wichita Thunder, scoring 34 points (11g, 23a). This season, the 6'4 native of Blyth, Ontario, has collected three points (1g, 2a) and 28 penalty minutes with Bakersfield.
"Alex is a top-end defenseman who brings size, skill, and leadership," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "His presence on and off the ice will be a welcome addition to our locker room."
Upcoming Promotions
REPORT CARD NIGHT -- SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 - All students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their report card can receive a FREE Ticket to this game. Offer not valid for Lower Arena sections and can only be redeemed at the Coliseum ticket office.
CHRISTMAS SPECIALTY JERSEYS -- December 17 and 18 the Komets will wear specialty Christmas Sweaters. The Jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities, thanks to our partners at Ace Radiator Inc. For more info visit komets.com
Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
