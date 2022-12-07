Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night in January
December 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today the NASCAR fan experiences to headline the team's annual NASCAR Night January 28, 2023.
Swamp Rabbits fans can experience the thrill of driving in a NASCAR race in the official eNASCAR Simulator on Furman Plaza during the Pregame Party on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage.
Along with the experience of what it's like to drive in a NASCAR race, fans will have the opportunity to get up-close to the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro featuring the Bon Secours and Swamp Rabbits paint scheme. Joining the No. 77 car will be the official Darlington Raceway Pace Car.
Before the puck drops at 7:05 p.m., fans are encouraged to stop by the NASCAR driver autograph session on the concourse beginning when doors open at 6 p.m. A full list of drivers and availability will be announced closer to the event.
Swamp Rabbits and racing fans of legal drinking age will have the opportunity to purchase an inclusive ticket package that includes two Michelob Ultra aluminum bottles and a "chalk talk" question and answer session with Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Crew Chiefs Ryan Sparks and Kevin Bellicourt.
The Swamp Rabbits host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on January 28, 2023, during the NASCAR Night festivities. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Single-game tickets for NASCAR Night and all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864)-674-7825.
