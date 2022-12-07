Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Dano's Tequila

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership with Dano's Tequila, becoming the exclusive Tequila partner of the Orlando Solar Bears.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dano's Tequila aboard as the Solar Bears exclusive tequila partner," said Solar Bears President, Chris Heller. "Much like the Solar Bears, Dano's is committed to product excellence. We look forward to integrating Dano's Tequila into specific areas of our game night experience."

Stay tuned for announcements regarding Dano's Tequila inclusion in upcoming Solar Bears events, including but not limited to Fan Fest and Food Fest.

"As we continue to expand our award-winning brand throughout the state of Florida and beyond, Dano's Tequila is excited to share our multiyear partnership as the Official Tequila of the Orlando Solar Bears Hockey Team! We are proud to be a part of the Orlando community. Go Bears!" - Paul Cullen, Florida State Market Manager

