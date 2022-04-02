Texas Sweeps Weekend Series against Grand Rapids
April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Texas' Ben Gleason's two-goal night helped lift the Stars over the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena. After dropping the eighth and final meeting, Grand Rapids ended the season series 3-4-1-0 against Texas.
Turner Elson notched his team-leading 19th goal of the campaign while Riley Barber recorded his fifth tally in the last six contests. Barber also extended his point streak to six games (5-2-7). Six of the eight games played between Texas and Grand Rapids this season were decided by one goal.
Texas broke the scoreless tie at 4:22 in the opening frame. Ben Gleason from the high slot fired a one-timer through traffic and past the pads of Victor Brattstrom, who appeared in his sixth consecutive contest.
The Griffins tied the game on a power play with 15:11 remaining in the first. From the left wing just below the blue line, Jonatan Berggren ripped a wrister that went through the defenders and Elson managed to tip the puck into the right corner.
At 4:37 in the middle stanza, Gleason notched his second of the contest when he moved around the defense and placed the puck under the glove of Brattstrom, giving the Stars a 2-1 lead.
Texas grew its advantage to two on a shorthanded chance. With 12:42 remaining in the second, Josh Melnick stole possession of the puck and skated toward net. The winger, with Seth Barton on his back, sent the disc through the five-hole.
Grand Rapids grabbed some momentum when it cut the deficit to one at 19:05 in the third. With Brattstrom taken off for an extra skater, Barber from the right circle sent the rubber under the glove of goaltender Adam Scheel, making it a 3-2 contest.
As little time remained, the Griffins were unable to notch a game-tying tally, giving the Stars a 3-2 victory.
Notes
*During a first-intermission ceremony, the Griffins raised Jeff Hoggan's #10 to the rafters. Hoggan became just the third player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, joining #24 of Travis Richards and #7 of Michel Picard.
*Since being reassigned to Grand Rapids on March 2, Barber has notched 15 points (7-8-15) in as many games.
*Dominik Shine saw his career-high seven-game point streak (7-3-10) come to an end.
Texas 1 2 0 - 3
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 - 2
1st Period-1, Texas, Gleason 7 (Louis, McKenzie), 4:22. 2, Grand Rapids, Elson 19 (Berggren, Barton), 4:49 (PP). Penalties-Dellandrea Tex (boarding), 4:36; Gardner Tex (fighting), 18:02; Yan Gr (fighting), 18:02.
2nd Period-3, Texas, Gleason 8 4:37. 4, Texas, Melnick 9 7:18 (SH). Penalties-Cecconi Tex (boarding), 7:08; Gregoire Tex (roughing), 17:49; Curry Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:49; Gregoire Tex (fighting), 19:52; Curry Gr (fighting), 19:52.
3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Barber 15 (McIsaac, Spezia), 19:05. Penalties-Barton Gr (hooking), 11:27.
Shots on Goal-Texas 8-11-14-33. Grand Rapids 17-6-14-37.
Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 1; Grand Rapids 1 / 2.
Goalies-Texas, Scheel 11-7-6 (37 shots-35 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 6-12-3 (33 shots-30 saves).
A-8,719
Three Stars
1. TEX Gleason (two goals); 2. TEX Melnick (short-handed goal); 3. GR Barber (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 27-29-6-2 (62 pts.) / Sun., April 3 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. EDT
Texas: 26-24-6-5 (63 pts.) / Sun., April 3 at Chicago 3 p.m. CDT
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022
- Heat Blow Past Barracuda in 7-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Texas Sweeps Weekend Series against Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Blast Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Belleville Sens Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- "Los Fantasmas" Post 3-2 Comeback Win vs. Cometas - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Come up Short in 6-2 Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Bounce Back with Dominating Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Lose 8-5 to Crunch at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Sweep Griffins for Fourth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Bad Night Sees Isles Give up Nine - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Take Back Playoff Spot by Routing Isles, 9-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Defeated by Phantoms, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Take Down Bears for Second Straight Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Defeat Wolf Pack, 8-5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Cross Caps Comeback Win for T-Birds Before Sellout Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hershey Hits the Highway - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Canucks Sign Gatcomb to AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Kyle Criscuolo Heads to Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 2 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: April 2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bridgeport Islanders and MOVIA Robotics Donate Robot-Instruction System to Geraldine Johnson School - Bridgeport Islanders
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track with Visit from Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Begin Weekend Home-And-Home with San Jose Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night at the Rockford IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Bobby Trivigno to ATO, Easton Brodzinski to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Momentum into Tucson Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #57: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins, Phantoms this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Pick Up Standings Point In 4-3 Overtime Defeat Against Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Catches Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Crushed by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- McLaughlin Stays Hot, Leads Hogs to Comeback Overtime Win against Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- "Los Fantasmas" Top Pingüinos 4-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 8-1 Thumping of Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Wild Rally Late, Defeat Gulls 2-1 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Cormier Keeps Marlies off the Board in 5-0 Win - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered to Beat Wolf Pack - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Texas Sweeps Weekend Series against Grand Rapids
- Kyle Criscuolo Heads to Detroit
- Griffins Drop Pivotal Contest against Texas
- Detroit Returns Victor Brattstrom
- Griffins Release Alexis D'Aoust