Texas Sweeps Weekend Series against Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Texas' Ben Gleason's two-goal night helped lift the Stars over the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena. After dropping the eighth and final meeting, Grand Rapids ended the season series 3-4-1-0 against Texas.

Turner Elson notched his team-leading 19th goal of the campaign while Riley Barber recorded his fifth tally in the last six contests. Barber also extended his point streak to six games (5-2-7). Six of the eight games played between Texas and Grand Rapids this season were decided by one goal.

Texas broke the scoreless tie at 4:22 in the opening frame. Ben Gleason from the high slot fired a one-timer through traffic and past the pads of Victor Brattstrom, who appeared in his sixth consecutive contest.

The Griffins tied the game on a power play with 15:11 remaining in the first. From the left wing just below the blue line, Jonatan Berggren ripped a wrister that went through the defenders and Elson managed to tip the puck into the right corner.

At 4:37 in the middle stanza, Gleason notched his second of the contest when he moved around the defense and placed the puck under the glove of Brattstrom, giving the Stars a 2-1 lead.

Texas grew its advantage to two on a shorthanded chance. With 12:42 remaining in the second, Josh Melnick stole possession of the puck and skated toward net. The winger, with Seth Barton on his back, sent the disc through the five-hole.

Grand Rapids grabbed some momentum when it cut the deficit to one at 19:05 in the third. With Brattstrom taken off for an extra skater, Barber from the right circle sent the rubber under the glove of goaltender Adam Scheel, making it a 3-2 contest.

As little time remained, the Griffins were unable to notch a game-tying tally, giving the Stars a 3-2 victory.

Notes

*During a first-intermission ceremony, the Griffins raised Jeff Hoggan's #10 to the rafters. Hoggan became just the third player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, joining #24 of Travis Richards and #7 of Michel Picard.

*Since being reassigned to Grand Rapids on March 2, Barber has notched 15 points (7-8-15) in as many games.

*Dominik Shine saw his career-high seven-game point streak (7-3-10) come to an end.

Texas 1 2 0 - 3

Grand Rapids 1 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Texas, Gleason 7 (Louis, McKenzie), 4:22. 2, Grand Rapids, Elson 19 (Berggren, Barton), 4:49 (PP). Penalties-Dellandrea Tex (boarding), 4:36; Gardner Tex (fighting), 18:02; Yan Gr (fighting), 18:02.

2nd Period-3, Texas, Gleason 8 4:37. 4, Texas, Melnick 9 7:18 (SH). Penalties-Cecconi Tex (boarding), 7:08; Gregoire Tex (roughing), 17:49; Curry Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:49; Gregoire Tex (fighting), 19:52; Curry Gr (fighting), 19:52.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Barber 15 (McIsaac, Spezia), 19:05. Penalties-Barton Gr (hooking), 11:27.

Shots on Goal-Texas 8-11-14-33. Grand Rapids 17-6-14-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 1; Grand Rapids 1 / 2.

Goalies-Texas, Scheel 11-7-6 (37 shots-35 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 6-12-3 (33 shots-30 saves).

A-8,719

Three Stars

1. TEX Gleason (two goals); 2. TEX Melnick (short-handed goal); 3. GR Barber (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 27-29-6-2 (62 pts.) / Sun., April 3 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. EDT

Texas: 26-24-6-5 (63 pts.) / Sun., April 3 at Chicago 3 p.m. CDT

