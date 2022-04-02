IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Momentum into Tucson Rematch

Tucson, AZ- After Friday night's 4-3 overtime win, Rockford looks to carry the momentum into the rematch with the Tucson Roadrunners tonight. Puck drop is 9:00 p.m. Central Time at Tucson Arena. This is the second of four matchups between the two clubs this season.

McLaughlin Was Missed

IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin scored the game-winning overtime goal just 23 seconds into the extra frame on Friday. McLaughlin missed 11 games between Feb. 25-March 23 due to concussion protocol. Since his return to the lineup on Friday, March 25 against Iowa, McLaughlin is riding a four-game point streak. He has four goals and three assists in four games since returning, including his first multi-goal game of the season on March 29 vs. Milwaukee.

Connolly Sets Season-High Point Streak

IceHogs veteran forward Brett Connolly notched an assist in last night's game to extend his point streak to eight games. It is the longest point streak for an IceHogs player this season, as rookie forward Lukas Reichel held the previous team high with a seven-game point streak from Jan. 7-28. In those eight games Connolly has seven goals and four assists.

The 500 Club

IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell is expected to play in his 500th career American Hockey League game during this road trip. Mitchell, who comes into tonight with 499 AHL games under his belt spent 2009-2018 with the Hershey Bears and played two games with the Laval Rocket before joining the IceHogs in 2019.

Reichel Inching Even Closer

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters tonight with 14 points in his last 14 games. Reichel, who notched an assist in Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee, comes into tonight with 47 points. He is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by just four points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark. With Reichel's team-high 20 goals, he is also trailing forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by four goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

After tonight's contest Rockford will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Henderson Silver Knights Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. Central Time.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-24-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Tucson: 20-30-5-1 (8th, Pacific Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri, April 1 @ Tucson: Win 4-3 (OT) Highlights & Recap

Sat, April 2 @ Tucson:

Sat, April 9 vs Tucson:

Sun, April 10 vs Tucson:

IceHogs vs. Roadrunners 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Roadrunners, All-Time

3-1-1-0

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Tucson: Jay Varady (3rd season as Roadrunners Head Coach)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Tucson: Arizona Coyotes

