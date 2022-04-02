Heat Blow Past Barracuda in 7-1 Win
April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Behind two-goal efforts from Eetu Tuulola and Matthew Phillips, the Stockton Heat (40-12-4-1) overcame an early deficit by rattling off seven unanswered goals in a 7-1 victory over the visiting San Jose Barracuda (20-35-2-2) Saturday.
Jakob Pelletier pulled into a tie for Stockton's all-time rookie scoring record with his 56th point of the season while Phillips matched the Heat high-mark for single-season goal scoring with his 26th and 27th markers of the campaign. With the win, Dustin Wolf became the fifth AHL goalie since 2000-01 to reach 30 victories in his rookie season.
The Barracuda took the early edge, Mason Jobst finding the back of the net 1:08 into the contest. The Heat pushed back with a pair in the first, Connor Zary tipping a puck past Zachary Sawchenko and Tuulola potting his first of the night, a short-side, shorthanded snipe to take a 2-1 edge into the first intermission.
Stockton added onto its lead in the second, Tuulola again finding the back of the net and Phillips getting his first of the night for a 4-1 cushion through 40. The home side then tacked on the exclamation point with three goals in the third, Glenn Gawdin, Phillips and Adam Ruzicka lighting the lamp to seal the win.
NOTABLE
Tyrell Goulbourne made his Heat debut and earned his first point with Stockton, an assist.
Connor Zary's power play goal in the first was his 10th marker of the season. He's the ninth Heat skater to double-digit goals on the year, the second rookie on the club.
Eetu Tuulola's shorthanded goal was his second of the year, pulling him into a six-way tie for the team lead. It was Stockton's AHL-best 14th SHG of the season. He notched his first two-goal game of his career.
Matthew Phillips became the first player on the Flames' AHL club to reach 60 points in a season since Max Reinhart (63) and Ben Street (60) of the Abbotsford Heat in 2013-14. He has tied the team record for goals in a season (27) alongside Mark Jankowski (2016-17), Hunter Shinkaruk (2015-16) and Derek Grant (2015-16).
Jakob Pelletier has tied Mark Jankowski for the Stockton Heat rookie scoring record of 56 points.
Dustin Wolf is the fifth AHL rookie since 2000-01 to reach 30 wins, joining Dennis Svedberg (37-PRO-2012-13), Alex Stalock (39-WOR-2009-10), Ondrej Pavelec (33-CHI-2007-08) and Pekka Rinne (30-MKE-2005-06).
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 1-for-2
STK PK - 1-for-1
THREE STARS
First - Eetu Tuulola (2g)
Second - Matthew Phillips (2g)
Third - Justin Kirkland (2a)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (24 saves on 25 shots faced)
L - Zachary Sawchenko (12 saves on 14 shots faced)
ND - Alex Stalock (22 saves on 27 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat and Barracuda conclude their season series Sunday at the SAP Center, a 3 p.m. puck drop.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022
- Barracuda Score First But Fall 7-1 at Stockton - San Jose Barracuda
- Win Streak Reaches Five in 4-3 OT Thriller in Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Blow Past Barracuda in 7-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Texas Sweeps Weekend Series against Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Blast Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Belleville Sens Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- "Los Fantasmas" Post 3-2 Comeback Win vs. Cometas - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Come up Short in 6-2 Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Bounce Back with Dominating Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Lose 8-5 to Crunch at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Sweep Griffins for Fourth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Bad Night Sees Isles Give up Nine - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Take Back Playoff Spot by Routing Isles, 9-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Defeated by Phantoms, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Take Down Bears for Second Straight Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Defeat Wolf Pack, 8-5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Cross Caps Comeback Win for T-Birds Before Sellout Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hershey Hits the Highway - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Canucks Sign Gatcomb to AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Kyle Criscuolo Heads to Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 2 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: April 2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bridgeport Islanders and MOVIA Robotics Donate Robot-Instruction System to Geraldine Johnson School - Bridgeport Islanders
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track with Visit from Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Begin Weekend Home-And-Home with San Jose Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night at the Rockford IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Bobby Trivigno to ATO, Easton Brodzinski to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Momentum into Tucson Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #57: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins, Phantoms this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Pick Up Standings Point In 4-3 Overtime Defeat Against Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Catches Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Crushed by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- McLaughlin Stays Hot, Leads Hogs to Comeback Overtime Win against Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- "Los Fantasmas" Top Pingüinos 4-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 8-1 Thumping of Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Wild Rally Late, Defeat Gulls 2-1 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Cormier Keeps Marlies off the Board in 5-0 Win - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered to Beat Wolf Pack - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.