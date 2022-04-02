McLaughlin Stays Hot, Leads Hogs to Comeback Overtime Win against Roadrunners

April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Tucson, AZ - IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin struck just 23 seconds into overtime to lead the IceHogs (29-24-4-1) to a comeback 4-3 win against the Tucson Roadrunners (20-31-5-1) Friday Night at Tucson Arena.

McLaughlin fired off the game-winning shot after a pass from Brett Connolly. McLaughlin is riding a four-game point streak and has four goals and three assists in his last four games. With the assist, Connolly extends his point streak to a team-high eight games.

The IceHogs had to fight from behind early as the Roadrunners struck just 1:40 into the contest when forward Stephen Harper scored his first career AHL goal after being called up from the Fort Wayne Comets earlier this year.

Later in the first period Tucson extended their lead 2-0 when forward Colin Theisen came out of the corner and put the puck on the backhand to tuck it past Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom at 5:12 in the opening frame.

But still in the first period, the IceHogs cut the Roadrunners lead in half when defenseman Isaak Phillips blasted a one-timer past Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov at 10:17 in the first period to make it a 2-1 game.

The IceHogs then came into the second period with brand new energy.

Six minutes into the period, forward Josiah Slavin tied the game 2-2 when he picked up the puck on a turnover and went underneath the pads of Prosvetov. It was Slavin's fourth goal in his last five contests. He finished the night with three points, including the goal and two assists.

Later in the middle frame, defenseman Ian Mitchell scored on a breakaway right out of the penalty box to give the IceHogs a 3-2 lead at 14:45 in the period.

After no scoring through the first 14 minutes of the third period, former IceHog Terry Broadhurst scored on the wrist shot right off of the faceoff to tie the contest 3-3 at 15:43 in the closing frame.

But McLaughlin would go on to close out the IceHogs win just seconds into overtime.

The IceHogs stay in the west and have a rematch with the Roadrunners, Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m Central Time. They will then travel to Las Vegas to take on the Henderson Silver Knights Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.