Iowa Catches Gulls in OT

April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Iowa Wild 2-1 in overtime tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Despite the setback, San Diego has earned points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-1-1) and 12 of their last 16 contests overall (10-4-1-1).

Brendan Guhle opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 13:14 of the first period. Buddy Robinson earned his third assist of the year on the play.

Josh Lopina made his AHL debut and recorded his first professional point (assist).

Lukas Dostal stopped 34-of-36 shots in the setback. He has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts, while posting a 4-0-1 record with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average (GAA) and a .966 save percentage (SV%).

The Gulls conclude their club record-tying six-game homestand and weekend back-to-back with the Iowa Wild tomorrow, April 2 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what he liked about the team's overall game:

There was some positive and you know, all of a sudden you give fuel to the other team, maybe we had a few turnovers. We talked how well we were down the stretch with all those wins with turnovers. I don't think we were as good and as clean in the third today. That being said, we've got to go back tomorrow. Everything you live in a season is a growing for your team personally, individually and as a coach too. I think we've kind of got maybe a lesson that was there for us to learn and we've learned it. I don't think guys didn't care; I don't think it was none of that. I think we came hard out of the block. I think we played a good first. We had some good moments, just think in the third it wasn't as clean as we usually do it and we've got to go back tomorrow.

On how the team adjusted to such a physical game with an unfamiliar team:

Yeah, they're a different look, which is good for us. You never know what can happen down the road and we've kind of really approached this as a good learning and a playoff growing. You know, we have new bodies in the lineup too. So, again, I don't think it's a full disaster, I don't think we got dominated. I just don't think it was as clean as we can do it and all of a sudden, you're in a 1-0 lead and a good shot from them and then it's a 1-1 and then a quick breakdown in overtime and then all of a sudden, you see what happened. Again, it's a good learning and we're gonna go back at it tomorrow.

On Lukas Dostal:

Dos (Lukas Dostal) was solid. I mean he gave us a chance. You have to look at every position is trying their best and when it's not good enough, sometimes the goalie is going to bail you out, sometimes the forwards are going to bail you out and I think, right now, we have to just make sure as much as we can, and we're not going to be perfect, to just lineup up every position as good as we can. Again, it's a good learning and we've got to go back at it tomorrow.

On Josh Lopina's first professional game:

I think he did really well. He had a few scoring chances, he had a really good scoring chance in the second, was good in the third. I think he was good in the faceoff circle. He did really good.

Brendan Guhle

On what he liked about tonight's game:

We had a pretty good start I think. We kinda came out flying a little bit. We had our chances, we had our looks the whole time and even right down to the end we just lost our composure a little bit there.

On the difference between physicality and discipline:

Yeah, its real fine line. Especially, like, we know what they're trying to do. They're trying to get us to go four-on-four. They're trying to open up the ice a little bit. We just got to stay out of that and manage game five-on-five and go from there.

On his goal:

Josh (Josh Lopina) gave it to me in our neutral zone and skated in. Kinda spotted for Buddy (Buddy Robinson), and he made a nice pick up. I went to the net and landed right on my stick, and I just got it up just to make sure. Yeah, that was pretty much it. It worked out well.

On the type of hockey played tonight:

That felt like a playoff match-up for sure. We'll get back at it tomorrow and this is exactly like a playoff match-up. We gotta make some adjustments and we'll go from there.

On being ready for tomorrow's rematch:

Yeah, we gotta keep our composure. We can't be taking the extra twos or retaliating. We know they're going to be coming and flying around, so we just gotta be aware of that. You know, use it to our advantage. Make plays, spot the puck and get past them, like you know they're flying around. Yeah, I think if we can just stay out of the box a little bit that will help us a lot.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.