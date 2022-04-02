Kyle Criscuolo Heads to Detroit
April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Criscuolo will join the Red Wings for the sixth time this season and has competed in two games with Detroit, earning his first NHL point (0-1-1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo, 29, has appeared in 11 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate enjoyed a 10-game point streak (7-11-18) with the Griffins from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, which set a new career-high for the forward. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is tied for the season best by a Griffin. Criscuolo places fifth on the roster with 32 points (12-20-32) in 49 outings.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022
- Canucks Sign Gatcomb to AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Kyle Criscuolo Heads to Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 2 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: April 2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bridgeport Islanders and MOVIA Robotics Donate Robot-Instruction System to Geraldine Johnson School - Bridgeport Islanders
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track with Visit from Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Begin Weekend Home-And-Home with San Jose Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night at the Rockford IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Bobby Trivigno to ATO, Easton Brodzinski to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Momentum into Tucson Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #57: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins, Phantoms this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Pick Up Standings Point In 4-3 Overtime Defeat Against Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Catches Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Crushed by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- McLaughlin Stays Hot, Leads Hogs to Comeback Overtime Win against Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- "Los Fantasmas" Top Pingüinos 4-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 8-1 Thumping of Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Wild Rally Late, Defeat Gulls 2-1 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Cormier Keeps Marlies off the Board in 5-0 Win - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered to Beat Wolf Pack - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Kyle Criscuolo Heads to Detroit
- Griffins Drop Pivotal Contest against Texas
- Detroit Returns Victor Brattstrom
- Griffins Release Alexis D'Aoust
- Hayden Verbeek Returns to Grand Rapids