Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered to Beat Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The Belleville Senators scored four unanswered times en route to a 4-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center, on Friday night.

Once again, Belleville battled back from an early deficit after Hartford opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the contest after Maxim Letunov found the back of the net. However, the Senators quickly answered back tallying twice in the frame through defencemen Jonathan Aspirot and Lassi Thomson. Early in the second period, Egor Sokolov extended the Belleville lead to 3-1, blasting home his 16th of the season on the man advantage. The Sens capitalized on the power play yet again in the third period as captain Logan Shaw ended any hope of a Hartford comeback, making it 4-1 with less than six minutes to play regulation.

Sens On Special Teams

Power Play: 3/5 | Penalty Kill: 5/5

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves in the win.

Jake Lucchini, Mark Kastelic, Logan Shaw, and Lassi Thomson all had multi-point games.

Belleville has earned points in 12 of their last 16 games.

The Sens are a perfect 5-0-0-0 all-time at XL Center.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann

I thought five-on-five, we did a lot of great things tonight. Getting scored on in the first minute of the game was not something that you draw up, but overall our five-on-five game was really good. We faced some adversity early with a couple of penalties not that necessarily they were questionable, but we came out with some good physicality and called a couple of those penalties. The PK was excellent, and special teams really played a role tonight. The power play was 3/5, and the PK was 5/5, obviously, you'll take that on any given night, and Gus was very good again.

Playoff Push

Following tonight's win, the Belleville Sens are back in a playoff spot, sitting 4th in the American Hockey League's North Division.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action tomorrow night (April 2) when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.

