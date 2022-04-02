Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night at the Rockford IceHogs
April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs will honor the Wagon Wheel Cardinals, one of the Stateline area's earliest semi-professional hockey teams, at the IceHogs' Saturday, April 9 game by wearing Wagon Wheel Cardinals jerseys.
Highlights of the night will include:
Live post-game Wagon Wheel Cardinals jersey auction: Cast your bid for a specialty jersey straight off the back of an IceHogs player that night! A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation, a local 501c3 organization that seeks to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education, and confidential counseling.
Exclusive Wagon Wheel Cardinals merchandise that can only be found in the IceHogs store, Oink Outfitters, starting April 9.
"Guns 'N Hoses" pre-game hockey match between Rockford Police Department and Rockford Fire Department members.
Special in-arena recognition of former Wagon Wheel Cardinals player Tod Oseid.
To learn more about the unique history of the Wagon Wheel Cardinals and to get tickets for April 9, go to our website.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
