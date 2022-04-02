Comets Defeated by Phantoms, 3-2

Utica, NY - For the fourth and final time in the regular season, the Comets locked up against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Dropping two of the three previous games including a road game in Allentown, the Phantoms kept things rolling against Utica. The Comets had a two goal lead evaporate on three straight Phantoms goals and lost the game, 3-2.

In the first period, it was the Comets that struck on the power-play and the goal was scored by rookie Brian Halonen in his second professional game. As a shot by forward Tyce Thompson was stopped, a rebound rested in front of Lehigh goalie Felix Sandstrom. Halonen drove the net with his stick on the ice and pitchforked the puck into the net at 12:06. The Comets left the period up 1-0.

The power-play did it again for the Comets when Tyce Thompson, who scored the previous night for Utica at home, added another goal in his second game back from injury as his one-timer setup by Robbie Russo at 3:04. It was Thompson's sixth goal of the season. The Phantoms pushed back with a man-advantage goal of theirs after Garrett Wilson scored at 16:25. The Comets left the second period still up, this time by a 2-1 score.

In the final period of regulation, the Phantoms tied the game after a wrist shot by Adam Clendening sailed passed a screened Mitens at 7:43. Despite the numerous chances late, the Comets were defeated by the Phantoms, 3-2.

