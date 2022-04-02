Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 8-1 Thumping of Reign

April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado forward Kiefer Sherwood notched two goals and two assists, as the Eagles tied their season high with eight goals in an 8-1 victory over the Ontario Reign on Friday. Goaltender Hunter Miska stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced to earn the win in net, while six different Colorado skaters registered multi-point performances. The win was the Eagles fourth in a row and now pulls them within four points of Ontario for second place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Colorado would come flying out of the gates when defenseman Jacob MacDonald split a pir of defenders at the blue line and lifted a shot into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 1:13 into the contest.

A power play would grow the lead when forward Martin Kaut collected a pass between the circles and fired a shot past Reign goalie Matthew Villalta to put Colorado on top, 2-0 at the 8:36 mark of the opening frame.

The Eagles would strike again when Mikhail Maltsev won a faceoff back to Sherwood at the top of the circle where he would hammer one-timer that would light the lamp and stretch Colorado's advantage to 3-0 with 7:42 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Still leading 3-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would continue to pour it on when Sherwood bashed home another one-timer from the left-wing circle to make it 4-0 at the 2:05 mark of the second period.

A power play for Colorado would be capped off by a wrister from the right-wing circle from forward Dylan Sikura, giving Colorado a 5-0 advantage and chasing Villalta from the net with 11:48 still to play in the middle frame.

Kaut would collect his second goal of the night on another man-advantage when he buried a shot from the slot past goaltender Lukas Parik to extend the Eagles lead to 6-0 at the 10:48 mark of the second stanza.

Forward Jayson Megna would pick up his third point of the game when he belted a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle, lighting the lamp and putting Colorado up 7-0 with 7:04 left to play in the period.

The third period would see the Eagles convert for a fourth time on the power play when MacDonald beat Parik with a shot from the right-wing circle to expand Colorado's lead to 8-0 at the 12:24 mark of the period.

Ontario would finally get onto the scoreboard with a one-timer on the power play from forward Samuel Fagemo to cut the Eagles advantage to 8-1 with 6:45 left to play in the contest.

Colorado outshot the Reign 33-32, going 4-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Saturday, April 2nd at 7:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.