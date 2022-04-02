Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Rockford on Apr. 1.

Imama received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Tucson's game tonight (Apr. 2) vs. Rockford.

