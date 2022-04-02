Cross Caps Comeback Win for T-Birds Before Sellout Crowd
April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (36-20-5-2) once again got an extra-time victory thanks to heroics from their captain in a 4-3 win over the Belleville Senators (31-24-4-0) on Saturday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center crowd of 6,793.
After waiting for 62:50 of game action to get the game's first goal on Friday in the 1-0 overtime win in Providence, the T-Birds went to the offense much sooner this evening. After going to an abbreviated power play, James Neal and Matthew Peca quickly worked the puck from the left point down to a wide-open Dakota Joshua in the right circle. With only goalie Michael McNiven to beat, Joshua made no mistake with a forehander to the blocker side to give Springfield the 1-0 lead just 4:53 into action.
The Senators did themselves no favors in taking three minor penalties in the opening period, but the Belleville penalty kill did do some damage of its own at 8:22 when Clark Bishop intercepted a puck deep in the Springfield zone, cut to the front of the crease from the left corner on his backhand, and slipped it through Joel Hofer to tie the game, 1-1.
The 1-1 deadlock stood up until the teams switched ends in the middle period. At 4:34 a simple point shot from the left side by Tommy Cross fell down to the ice out of McNiven's equipment, where Nikita Alexandrov alertly pounced on it to jab it across the line and give Springfield its second lead, 2-1.
Once again, the pesky Sens would have a reply. After McNiven held the fort with 16 saves on 17 second-period shots, his club got him an equalizer at 11:41. With Springfield unable to complete a clean change, Egor Sokolov and Roby Jarventie moved in on Hofer in a 2-on-0 rush. The pair worked a perfect give-and-go, with Jarventie finishing the play away from a desperately-flailing Hofer to tie the game, 2-2, a score that held into the final period.
Belleville vaulted to its first lead of the evening in short order when Jake Lucchini one-timed a slapper from the left circle into the top corner over Hofer's glove just 1:21 into the third, making it 3-2 Senators.
The Thunderbirds had trouble getting offense established until the game entered its final minutes. Finally, with matching minors resulting in 4-on-4 play, Springfield got even as Peca and Cross moved the puck off the left-wing wall, and Neal turned with it in the slot and snapped a wrist shot over McNiven's glove to tie the game with 3:26 to go, 3-3.
Springfield's torrid overtime streak continued, as Cross capped off a perfect tic-tac-toe passing play to seal the win with 51 seconds left in the extra session. Sam Anas entered the zone on the right wing, hitting Hugh McGing with a cross-seam saucer pass on the left side. Cross streaked down the center lane, and McGing found him with a perfect setup, and the captain deflected it over McNiven's glove to seal Springfield's eighth overtime win of the season and their sixth consecutive win in games decided during the 3-on-3 overtime.
The Thunderbirds go for the sweep of the three-game series when they and the Senators rematch on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. for Sensory-Friendly Sunday presented by CHD. With the win on Saturday, Springfield's magic number to clinch a Calder Cup playoff berth fell to 10.
For more ticket information, to become a 2022-23 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022
- Heat Blow Past Barracuda in 7-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Texas Sweeps Weekend Series against Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Blast Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Belleville Sens Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- "Los Fantasmas" Post 3-2 Comeback Win vs. Cometas - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Come up Short in 6-2 Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Bounce Back with Dominating Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Lose 8-5 to Crunch at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Sweep Griffins for Fourth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Bad Night Sees Isles Give up Nine - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Take Back Playoff Spot by Routing Isles, 9-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Defeated by Phantoms, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Take Down Bears for Second Straight Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Defeat Wolf Pack, 8-5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Cross Caps Comeback Win for T-Birds Before Sellout Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hershey Hits the Highway - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Canucks Sign Gatcomb to AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Kyle Criscuolo Heads to Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 2 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: April 2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bridgeport Islanders and MOVIA Robotics Donate Robot-Instruction System to Geraldine Johnson School - Bridgeport Islanders
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track with Visit from Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Begin Weekend Home-And-Home with San Jose Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night at the Rockford IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Bobby Trivigno to ATO, Easton Brodzinski to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Momentum into Tucson Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #57: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins, Phantoms this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Pick Up Standings Point In 4-3 Overtime Defeat Against Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Catches Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Crushed by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- McLaughlin Stays Hot, Leads Hogs to Comeback Overtime Win against Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- "Los Fantasmas" Top Pingüinos 4-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 8-1 Thumping of Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Wild Rally Late, Defeat Gulls 2-1 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Cormier Keeps Marlies off the Board in 5-0 Win - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered to Beat Wolf Pack - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Cross Caps Comeback Win for T-Birds Before Sellout Crowd
- T-Birds' Lindgren Delivers Legendary 1-0 Shutout Win in OT
- T-Birds to Host Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday at 6:05
- T-Birds to Honor Youth Hockey Champions at Saturday's Game
- Blues Acquire D Brady Lyle from Bruins