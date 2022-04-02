Bridgeport Islanders and MOVIA Robotics Donate Robot-Instruction System to Geraldine Johnson School

American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, and MOVIA Robotics have teamed up to donate a MOVIA Robot-Assisted Instruction (RAI) Teacher's Aide system to Geraldine Johnson School in Bridgeport.

The Teacher's Aide system, called The Kebbi Robot, valued at more than $5,000, is an educational robot that integrates artificial intelligence, software, and hardware technology to provide a variety of facial expressions, body movements, and communicative interactions. With a preprogrammed curriculum developed by educational professionals, the system breaks down learning barriers to help children with special needs in both academic and social emotional learning. During a private celebration of World Autism Day at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, a group of more than 40 students, their families, and staff from Geraldine Johnson School interacted with the full lineup of MOVIA's family of robots for the first time.

All guests also received a free ticket to the Bridgeport Islanders' Autism Awareness Game, presented by MOVIA Robotics and Yogibo on Sunday, Apr. 3rd at Total Mortgage Arena.

"MOVIA Robotics is proud to co-sponsor Autism Appreciation Night in partnership with the Bridgeport Islanders," MOVIA CEO, Jean-Pierre Bolat said. "We are also very pleased to showcase how MOVIA's Robot-Assisted Instruction can improve the lives of those with autism and other special needs. We are grateful to have partnered with the Islanders for this opportunity to highlight MOVIA's work during Autism Awareness Month."

"It was heartwarming to watch this group of Bridgeport students become so enthralled with the Kebbi Robot right away and find joy in their interaction," Islanders Vice President of Marketing Tim Farrell said. "The intangible effects this robot will have on future students is uplifting and we are so thankful to work with MOVIA Robotics, Yogibo, Absolute Floor Designs and BA Staging and Interiors this weekend."

In addition to interacting with MOVIA's robots on Saturday, guests at the private World Autism Day celebration enjoyed a sensory lounge and coloring station during the afternoon. Yogibo kindly donated each of the sensory-friendly furniture items and Absolute Floor Designs provided five new area rugs for the sensory lounge. BA Staging and Interiors donated sensory-friendly lighting for the space.

