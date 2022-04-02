Wild Rally Late, Defeat Gulls 2-1 in Overtime

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Iowa Wild (25-26-4-4; 58 pts.) won a Friday night contest against the San Diego Gulls (26-26-3-1; 56 pts.) in overtime by a score of 2-1 at Pechanga Arena. Wild forward Connor Dewar scored to tie the game with the Iowa net empty at 18:40 of the third period in his return to the Wild lineup.

San Diego defenseman Brendan Guhle lofted a rebound chance past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (29 saves) to give the Gulls a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period.

Guhle's tally was the only goal scored in a physical first period and San Diego led 1-0 after the first stanza. The Gulls outshot the Wild 13-10 in the period.

Despite a combined 21 shots in the second period, neither the Wild nor the Gulls scored, and San Diego held on to their 1-0 lead. Iowa led 13-8 in shots in the period and 23-21 through the first two periods.

With the Wild down 1-0, Iowa pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker at 17:53 of the third period following a San Diego icing.

Dewar blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle past Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal (34 saves) at 18:40 of the third period. Dewar's goal tied the game 1-1 and was assisted by Wild defenseman Calen Addison and Wild forward Marco Rossi.

After Dewar's goal tied the game late in the third period, Iowa and San Diego rolled into overtime. Shots in the third period were 11-9 in favor of Iowa and the Wild led 34-30 in shots through the end of regulation.

In overtime, Addison and Dewar broke free on a 2-on-1 chance and Addison tapped a rebound past Dostal 54-seconds into the period to lift the Wild to a 2-1 victory. Dewar and Wild forward Mason Shaw were credited with assists on the play.

The Wild were the only team to record a shot in overtime as they outshot the Gulls 2-0 in the period and 36-30 in the game.

Iowa and San Diego were both scoreless on the power play as the Wild were 0-for-2 and the Gulls were 0-for-1 on the night.

Iowa and San Diego face off for the second time in as many nights on Saturday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m. CT.

