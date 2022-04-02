Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m.

(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. at the Bojangles' Coliseum.

Hershey Bears (30-25-5-4, 4th Atlantic) at Charlotte Checkers (36-23-4-0, 3rd Atlantic)

April 2, 2022 | 6 P.M. | Game #65 | Bojangles' Coliseum

Referees:

Brandon Blandina (#39), Michael Zyla (#4)

Linespersons: Brady Fagan (#28),

Antoine Bujold-Roux (#20)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Checkers rematch tonight after Charlotte earned a 5-3 comeback win last night at the Bojangles' Coliseum. Hershey bolted out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to first period goals from Kody Clark and Mason Morelli, and an early second period strike from Cody Franson. Charlotte made it 3-2 before the middle frame ended on goals by Alexander True and Zac Dalpe, and at 6:13 of the third period, Cale Fleury tied the game off a faceoff. Charlotte was awarded a late power play, and Scott Wilson connected on a deflection at 15:14 to put the Checkers ahead. Dalpe secured the win with an empty net goal for the Checkers with just seconds remaining. The loss moved Hershey's winless streak on the road to six games (0-4-1-1).

YOU CAN COUNT ON COPS:

Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley enters tonight's game unbeaten in regulation in his past five starts (2-0-2-1). Since Jan. 22, Copley has gone 6-1-2-1 for the Chocolate and White, and in that stretch, the 30-year-old netminder has collected a 1.68 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage, and one shutout. Copley ranks 6th in the league with a 2.37 goals-against average this season, and he boasts a 15-8-5 record. Against Charlotte this year, Copely is 2-2-0 with a 2.27 goals-against average.

A SPARK FROM CLARK:

Hershey forward Kody Clark opened the scoring in last night's game, striking just 1:57 into the contest. The marker was Clark's 7th of the season, and it was his first tally since Feb. 4 at Cleveland, ending a 19-game goalless stretch. It was Clark's second goal this season versus the Checkers. The third-year Bear has collected 17 points (7g, 10a) over 54 games this season.

MASON BRINGS MORE:

Hershey forward Mason Morelli continued his strong play last night, striking for his career-best 9th goal of the season. Morelli has goals in two straight contests, and overall, the former Stockton Heat forward has points in three of his past four outings, collecting four points (2g, 2a) in the span. The Minot, North Dakota native sits at 29 points (9g, 20a) over 56 games this season, ranking 7th on the club in scoring.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forwards Garrett Pilon and Mike Vecchione each have points in two straight contests, with both tallying a goal and an assist over the pair of games...A win tonight would be Hershey's 3000th in franchise history...Tonight is Hershey's final game versus the Checkers this season. The Bears are 3-4-0-0 in the season series...Last night was Charlotte's 5th win this season when trailing after two periods of play...Hershey's next game is an early morning start at Bridgeport on Tuesday, Apr. 5. Puck drop is slated for 10:30 a.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

