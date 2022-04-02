Bad Night Sees Isles Give up Nine

April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (27-26-6-4, .508), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, saw their four-game win streak come to an end on Saturday with a 9-2 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (30-27-4-4, .523) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Austin Czarnik and Chris Terry each scored a first-period goal, while Michael Dal Colle earned two primary assists. It was Bridgeport's first regulation loss since Mar. 11th against Hershey, snapping their seven-game point streak (6-0-1-0). With the setback, the Islanders fell to seventh place in the Atlantic Division standings as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton moved into sixth.

The Islanders came out strong and built an early 2-0 lead prior to the 12-minute mark, converting twice at even strength. Czarnik's 10th goal of the season was guided past goaltender Louis Domingue just 4:43 into the game following a left-wing pass from Dal Colle. Czarnik settled the puck between the circles and snapped a shot home. Sam Bolduc was also credited with an assist.

Terry doubled the advantage at 11:52 with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season. Dal Colle had just come off the bench and darted to the slot where he received Parker Wotherspoon's pass and fired a shot on target that Terry redirected in.

The game was quickly turned upside down after that. The Penguins scored each of the next nine goals to stun the Islanders and improve to 3-2-0-0 in the season series. Fifteen different Penguins earned at least one point.

Alex Nylander made it 2-1 with his team-leading 20th goal of the season at the 13:48 mark before Wilkes-Barre/Scranton recorded five goals in the second period and another three in the third. Nylander (one goal, one assist), Drew O'Connor (two goals), Sam Poulin (two goals), Jamie Devane (one goal, one assist), Cam Lee (two assists), Jusso Riiikola (three assists) and Jordy Bellerive (two assists) each had a multi-point performance.

The Islanders finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Both goaltenders saw action in the crease, with Jakub Skarek (16-12-4) suffering the loss after making 25 saves on 31 shots. Ken Appleby (no decision) took over to begin the third period and made 14 saves on 17 shots.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena for the first time since Mar. 19th to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. The game can be heard online through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen via AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 2:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.