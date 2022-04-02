Checkers Take Down Bears for Second Straight Night

(Charlotte, NC) - Zac Dalpe's third period power play goal was the difference as the Charlotte Checkers handed the Hershey Bears a 3-1 loss on Saturday night at the Bojangles' Coliseum. The loss was Hershey's 7th straight defeat on the road, and the club's 4th consecutive loss overall. Hershey's record now sits at 30-26-5-4.

On their third power play of the opening frame, the Checkers opened the scoring at 19:20 of the first period. With Hershey caught in a line change, Charlotte raced in 2-on-1, and Scott Wilson took the shot himself, connecting from the right wing for his 23rd goal of the season. Cale Fleury and Connor Carrick assisted.

Hershey equalized early in the second period on forward Brett Leason's third goal of the season. Leason accepted an Alex Alexeyev pass and darted down the right wing, snapping a shot over the catching glove of Charlotte goaltender Joey Daccord to make it 1-1. Alexeyev and Shane Gersich provided the helpers.

The game went into the third period tied thanks to a pair of breakaway saves from Copley. He denied both Henry Bowbly and Wilson on chances to keep the score 1-1.

Dalpe's power play goal at 2:46 of the third period proved to be the difference maker. The veteran forward propelled a one-timer from the slot past Copley's blocker for his 27th goal of the season, making it 2-1 Charlotte.

Hershey pulled Copley late for the extra attacker, but Cole Schwindt finished the win for Charlotte with an empty net goal to make it 3-1 at 18:22.

Copley stopped 37-of-39 in the loss, as Charlotte led in shots, 40-21.The Checkers were 2-for-4 on the power play while Hershey was 0-for-4.

The Bears are back in action on Tuesday morning versus the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drops at 10:30 a.m. from the Total Mortgage Arena. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

