Heat Begin Weekend Home-And-Home with San Jose Saturday at Stockton Arena

April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (39-12-4-1; 1st Pacific) vs. San Jose Barracuda (20-34-2-2; 9th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat look to continue their march toward a division crown with a weekend home-and-home against the San Jose Barracuda, a club that lamps into the two-game set on a five-game skid. It's the final two meetings of the season between the Pacific foes, with the Heat having earned the win in seven of the first eight matchups on the year.

TAKE TWO

Responses have been swift this season for the first-place Heat, a club that has yet to lose consecutive games on home ice this season. Stockton is 14-1-1-0 this season following losses and has gone without a point in the standings in consecutive games only once, March 16 and 18, but responded with a 10-3 win to clinch a postseason berth. Two of Stockton's bounce-back efforts have come at the expense of San Jose, a 4-3 overtime win for the Heat on March 5 and a 4-1 romp on January 2 at the SAP Center.

CUT THE POWER

The Heat penalty kill went a perfect 7-for-7 on Wednesday against Colorado, the fourth time this season Stockton has held opponents empty on seven or more power play opportunities. The Heat have limited San Jose to 3-for-26 on the man-advantage through eight meetings, nearly half of the Barracuda overall clip of 20.4-percent this season.

HOME SWEET HOME

Stockton enters Saturday as the top home squad in the AHL with a blistering 21-5-4-0 record (.767 points percentage). The Heat have outscored opponents 100-71 at Stockton Arena and have limited opponents to a stingy 12-for-129 on the power play to go with six shorthanded goals.

ROOKIES NEARING RECORDS

Jakob Pelletier and Dustin Wolf have a chance to add to their impressive debut seasons with strong showings Saturday. Pelletier sits one point back of matching Stockton's rookie single-season scoring record held by Mark Jankowski, who totaled 56 in the 2016-17 season, while Wolf has a chance to become just the fifth rookie in the AHL since 2000-01 to reach 30 wins.

DIVE IN

The Heat will look to snap a skid of slow starts against the Barracuda, entering Saturday's tilt having conceded the first goal in each of the past three matchups. Stockton has been able to overcome the early holes each time, but as the team looks to respond to a midweek setback they'll aim to start on time and lean on a strength of the team which has gone 28-3-3-0 when scoring the opening goal this season.

American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022

