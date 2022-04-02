Canucks Sign Gatcomb to AHL Contract
April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
ABBOTSFORD, BC - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed college free agent forward Marc Gatcomb to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. Gatcomb has also been signed to a professional try out agreement for the remainder of the 2021-22 AHL season.
Gatcomb, 22, completed his senior collegiate season with the University of Connecticut (Hockey East), ranking fourth on the team with a career-high 21 points. He also registered career highs in games played (36), goals (eight) and assists (13) while serving as an alternate captain for the Huskies.
Over four NCAA seasons with UConn, the 6-2, 194-pound winger recorded 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) and 50 penalty minutes over 124 games.
A native of Woburn, Massachusetts, Gatcomb played two seasons of New England high school hockey at the Frederick Gunn School; a preparatory academy based in Washington, Connecticut.
Canucks Sign Gatcomb to AHL Contract
