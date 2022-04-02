Win Streak Reaches Five in 4-3 OT Thriller in Ontario

ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado forward Jayson Megna scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and notched an assist as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign, 4-3 on Saturday. The victory was Colorado's fifth in a row and capped off a six-game road trip that saw the Eagles post a record of 5-1. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned the win in net, making 15 saves on 18 shots.

A power play for the Reign early in the contest would see forward Samuel Fagemo camp out on top of the crease and tip a shot from the point into the back of the net to give Ontario a 1-0 edge just 6:35 into the game.

The Eagles would answer back on their first power play when forward Dylan Sikura snagged a rebound off the end boards and fed it past Reign goalie Matthew Villalta to tie the game at 1-1 at the 14:56 mark of the first period.

Ontario would jump back on top when defenseman Cameron Gaunce took advantage of traffic in front of the net when he buried a wrister from the blue line to give the Reign a 2-1 advantage with 1:39 left to play in the first frame.

Colorado would summon an answer only 1:23 later when forward Gabriel Fontaine tapped a centering pass from Roland McKeown into the back of the net to square the score at 2-2. The Eagles would outshoot Ontario 8-4 in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams headed to the first intermission still tied 2-2.

Colorado would grab its first lead of the game when Megna tracked down a loose puck on top of the crease and flipped it past Villalta to give the Eagles a 3-2 advantage at the 5:21 mark of the second period.

The Reign would strike back on the power play when Fagemo spun and fired a shot from the low slot to tie the game at 3-3 with 5:19 remaining in the middle frame.

With the contest still deadlocked 3-3 as the puck dropped on the third period, each team would register multiple chances throughout the final 20 minutes of regulation. However, strong goaltending on both sides forced the game to head to a sudden death overtime.

After winning the opening faceoff in the extra session, the Eagles would get the puck to Megna who would fly down the ice from his own zone before cutting to the top of the crease and snapping a shot into the back of the net. The goal was Megna's 11th of the season and gave Colorado the 4-3 win.

The Eagles outshot Ontario 27-18, as Colorado went 1-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill.

