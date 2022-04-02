Barracuda Score First But Fall 7-1 at Stockton
April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Stockton, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (20-35-2-2) scored at the 1:08 mark of the first period, but never managed to find their footing after that point and would give up the next seven goals in the game, falling 7-1 to the Stockton Heat (40-12-4-1) on Saturday night at the Stockton Arena. The loss was the team's sixth straight and sixth consecutive against the Heat.
- Mason Jobst (5) netted his first goal in a Barracuda sweater just a minute and eight seconds in.
- Zach Sawchenko (4-10-0-0) allowed two goals on 14 shots in the first but could not finish the game as he suffered a lower-body injury.
- Alex Stalock worked the remaining 40 minutes, allowing five goals on 27 shots.
- Eetu Tuulola (12, 13) notched a pair of goals for the Heat, including his second shorthanded goal of the year.
- Matt Phillips (26, 27) scored twice and now has 10 points (6+4=10) in nine games against San Jose this year.
- Dustin Wolf (30-6-3) improved to 7-0 against the 'Cuda as he made 24 stops on 25 shots.
Join the Battery:
Follow Frenzy to Tech CU Arena! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!
A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.
Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.
