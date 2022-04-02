Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: April 2

The Henderson Silver Knights (26-26-3-1) take on the Bakersfield Condors (29-18-5-5) in the first-ever game at The Dollar Loan Center at 7 p.m. PT on April 2. Fans are encourage to arrive early for pregame festivities on the Tiltyard, our outdoor plaza, which include a Silver Carpet event featuring the full Silver Knights team. The Tiltyard will open at 3:30 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson sits in seventh place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 3-7-0-0.

Goaltender Jiri Patera made his return to Henderson last night after being up with the Vegas Golden Knights. Patera has appeared in 16 games with the Silver Knights and clocked 942:58 minutes in goal. He has won seven contests with a goals-against average of 2.86.

Ben Jones scored his 20th goal of the season on April 1st, holding the second spot on the Henderson leaderboard.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Condors are in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 5-4-1-0 record in their last ten matchups.

Seth Griffith leads Bakersfield's point leaderboard with 61 points (22G, 39A) in 53 games played. He is seventh in the overall league with his point total and has the third most power-play points with 30 of his points coming on the advantage. Griffith has been on a four-game road assist streak since March 7 with one assist in each of the four games.

Forward Tyler Benson (1G, 3A) earned his first goal of the season with the Condors on April 1st in his seventh Bakersfield appearance.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Bakersfield and Henderson faced off last night at Mechanics Bank Arena, Henderson winning the contest 5-2. The five goals came from Paul Cotter, two from Ben Jones, Alan Quine, and Kaedan Korczak.

HSK POINT LEADERS

*Pavel Dorofeyev: 41 points (23G, 18A)

Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)

Ben Jones: 29 points (20G, 9A)

Paul Cotter: 26 points (15G, 11A)

Sven Baertschi: 26 points (14G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv or My LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network)

Listen: 1230 The Game

Limited tickets are still available.

