Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: April 2
April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights (26-26-3-1) take on the Bakersfield Condors (29-18-5-5) in the first-ever game at The Dollar Loan Center at 7 p.m. PT on April 2. Fans are encourage to arrive early for pregame festivities on the Tiltyard, our outdoor plaza, which include a Silver Carpet event featuring the full Silver Knights team. The Tiltyard will open at 3:30 p.m. PT.
NOTES
Henderson sits in seventh place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 3-7-0-0.
Goaltender Jiri Patera made his return to Henderson last night after being up with the Vegas Golden Knights. Patera has appeared in 16 games with the Silver Knights and clocked 942:58 minutes in goal. He has won seven contests with a goals-against average of 2.86.
Ben Jones scored his 20th goal of the season on April 1st, holding the second spot on the Henderson leaderboard.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Condors are in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 5-4-1-0 record in their last ten matchups.
Seth Griffith leads Bakersfield's point leaderboard with 61 points (22G, 39A) in 53 games played. He is seventh in the overall league with his point total and has the third most power-play points with 30 of his points coming on the advantage. Griffith has been on a four-game road assist streak since March 7 with one assist in each of the four games.
Forward Tyler Benson (1G, 3A) earned his first goal of the season with the Condors on April 1st in his seventh Bakersfield appearance.
KNIGHTLY RECAP
Bakersfield and Henderson faced off last night at Mechanics Bank Arena, Henderson winning the contest 5-2. The five goals came from Paul Cotter, two from Ben Jones, Alan Quine, and Kaedan Korczak.
HSK POINT LEADERS
*Pavel Dorofeyev: 41 points (23G, 18A)
Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)
Ben Jones: 29 points (20G, 9A)
Paul Cotter: 26 points (15G, 11A)
Sven Baertschi: 26 points (14G, 12A)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Watch: AHLtv or My LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network)
Listen: 1230 The Game
Limited tickets are still available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 2 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: April 2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bridgeport Islanders and MOVIA Robotics Donate Robot-Instruction System to Geraldine Johnson School - Bridgeport Islanders
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track with Visit from Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Begin Weekend Home-And-Home with San Jose Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night at the Rockford IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Bobby Trivigno to ATO, Easton Brodzinski to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Momentum into Tucson Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #57: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins, Phantoms this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Pick Up Standings Point In 4-3 Overtime Defeat Against Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Catches Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Crushed by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- McLaughlin Stays Hot, Leads Hogs to Comeback Overtime Win against Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- "Los Fantasmas" Top Pingüinos 4-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 8-1 Thumping of Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Wild Rally Late, Defeat Gulls 2-1 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Cormier Keeps Marlies off the Board in 5-0 Win - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered to Beat Wolf Pack - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: April 2
- Silver Knights Defeat Condors
- Connor Ford Signed to Professional Tryout
- Henderson Blanked by Bakersfield, 4-0
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: March 30 & April 1