Silver Knights Defeat Condors

The Henderson Silver Knights won, 5-2, against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Henderson opened up the scoring with an early goal from Paul Cotter. Ben Jones followed with the second Silver Knights goal at the midway point in the first. Dylan Holloway started the second period with a goal to put the Condors on the board. Kaedan Korczak answered to score the third goal of the night for Henderson. With half-a-second left in the second frame, Alan Quine scored to give Henderson a 4-1 lead. Jones tallied his second of the night to start the third period. Tyler Benson scored the second Condors goal late in the third period. Henderson won the contest, 5-2.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights play their first ever game at The Dollar Loan Center tomorrow night at 7 p.m. PT against the Bakersfield Condors. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or My LVTV and listen in on 1230 The Game. Limited tickets are still available here.

