Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Bobby Trivigno to ATO, Easton Brodzinski to PTO

April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Saturday morning that the club has come to terms on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with college forward Bobby Trivigno and a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with college forward Easton Brodzinski. Both players will join the club immediately.

Trivigno, an undrafted free agent who agreed to terms with the New York Rangers on an entry-level contract on Friday afternoon, joins the Wolf Pack following a standout four-year career at the University of Massachusetts. Trivigno scored a career-high 20 goals, 29 assists, and 49 points during the 2021-22 season, a campaign in which he also served as the captain of the Minutemen.

A 2021 NCAA National Champion, the native of Setauket, New York, appeared in 139 career NCAA games during his time at UMass, scoring 131 career points (53 g, 78 a).

Among NCAA skaters in 2021-22, Trivigno ranked third in points, was tied for eighth in assists and tied for ninth in goals. He was also named the 2021-22 Hockey East Player of the Year, the College Hockey News Player of the Year, and a Hobey Baker Award Top 10 finalist.

Brodzinski, an undrafted free agent, joins the Wolf Pack after five seasons at St. Cloud State University. He scored 27 points (12 g, 15 a) in 36 games with the Huskies in 2021-22, finishing fifth on the team in scoring. The younger brother of Wolf Pack captain Jonny Brodzinski, Easton Brodzinski appeared in 176 career games with the Huskies, scoring 125 career points (67 g, 58 a).

The native of Blaine, Minnesota, was named to the NCHC's All-Rookie Team following the 2017-18 season and is a two-time regular season NCHC Champion.

The Pack is back at the XL Center for the second half of a back-to-back set tonight when they play host to the Syracuse Crunch. The first 1,500 fans into the building will receive a Wolf Pack coffee mug courtesy of Xfinity!

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.