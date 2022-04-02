Monsters Come up Short in 6-2 Loss to Americans

April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 6-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-28-8-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester took control in the opening period with a goal from JJ Peterka at 2:55 and two tallies from Sean Malone at 16:03 and 18:24 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 3-0. The Americans added on markers from Arttu Ruotsalainen at 2:10 and Mark Jankowski at 11:30 in the second period extending the Monsters deficit to 5-0 after 40 minutes. Rochester's Peterka grabbed his second goal of the night at 5:39 of the final frame, but Cole Cassels snapped the shutout bid with a power-play tally at 8:53 off feeds from Cole Fonstad and Robbie Payne. Roman Ahcan scored a last minute marker with one second left to play assisted by Jake Gaudet bringing the final score to 6-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 23 saves in defeat while Rochester's Aaron Dell made 36 saves for the win.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, April 6, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 2 - - 2

ROC 3 2 1 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 38 1/6 4/4 23 min / 6 inf

ROC 29 0/4 5/6 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 23 6 11-11-2

ROC Dell W 36 2 11-5-1

Cleveland Record: 24-28-8-4, 7th North Division

Rochester Record: 32-25-5-3, 5th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.