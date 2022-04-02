Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track with Visit from Crunch

April 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look for their first victory in the month of April tonight when they conclude a back-to-back set at the XL Center. Tonight's opponent, the Syracuse Crunch, is making their first and only visit to Hartford this season.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and Crunch during the 2021-22 season. The Crunch scored a 4-2 victory over the Wolf Pack in the first meeting back on March 16th. Justin Richards tied the game 1-1 at 4:41 of the second period after Alex Barré-Boulet opened the scoring in the first period. Otto Somppi put the Crunch ahead for good 2:03 into the final frame, while Darren Raddysh and Gabriel Fortier tacked on insurance markers. Zac Jones scored his sixth goal of the season at 18:00, but the result was determined by that point.

This is Syracuse's first visit to Hartford since November 20th, 2019. That night, the Crunch skated to a 3-1 decision over the Pack.

Hartford has not defeated Syracuse since February 9th, 2018. That night, in Syracuse, the Pack scored a 4-3 shootout victory. Adam Tambellini and Ryan Gropp scored in the shootout, while Alexandar Georgiev made 43 saves.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their ninth game in their last eleven outings on Friday night. Maxim Letunov scored his first goal with the Wolf Pack just 23 seconds into the contest, but Hartford couldn't solve Filip Gustavsson again. Jonathan Aspirot tied the affair 12:34 into the game, while Lassi Thomson scored a five-on-three goal at 14:55 to give the Sens a lead they would not lose. Egor Sokolov and Logan Shaw both added powerplay goals for insurance.

Hartford surrendered three powerplay goals in a game for just the second time this season, and the first time since February 27th against the Providence Bruins.

Greco leads the Pack in scoring with 50 points (17 g, 33 a) on the season. He also leads active skaters in goals with 17.

On Saturday morning, the Wolf Pack signed forward Bobby Trivigno to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). He signed an entry-level contract with the parent New York Rangers (NHL) on Friday. Forward Easton Brodzinski also joined the Wolf Pack, as he signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the club. He is the younger brother of Wolf Pack captain Jonny Brodzinski.

Crunch Outlook:

The Crunch dropped a 5-3 decision last night in Utica against the Comets. Utica jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Crunch scored three goals in a span of 1:55 in the third period to cut the deficit to 4-3. Fortier got the Crunch on the board 15:56 into the third period, then Simon Ryfors (16:13) and Barré-Boulet (17:51) quickly scored to put the game in doubt. Tyce Thompson's empty net goal at 18:53 cemented the victory for Utica after some nervous moments.

Gabriel Dumont leads the Crunch in scoring with 49 points (24 g, 25 a) on the season. His 24 goals are also tops on the Crunch.

The Crunch enter tonight's game with a record of 30-24-6-2, good for a points percentage of .548 and a fifth place standing in the North Division.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Join us tonight at the XL Center for Hartford Sports Weekend and a Wolf Pack coffee mug giveaway for the first 1,500 fans into the building courtesy of Xfinity! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.